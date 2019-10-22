Jenelle Evans Remains Quiet As Ex Nathan Griffith Speaks Out Following His Recent Arrest

Jenelle Evans ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, was recently arrested for a DUI in North Carolina as previously reported by The Inquisitr. According to the report, Nathan was arrested outside of a grocery store. A later report from Radar Online suggested that Nathan was found in his car “unconcious” while the car was running. He was reportedly impaired and empty alcohol containers were allegedly in his car. Now, Nathan is speaking out to TMZ and telling his side of the story.

In a video posted to the site, Nathan is shown talking about the recent arrest. He claims that his keys were locked in his car and that he was actually outside of his vehicle walking to meet some friends when authorities arrived. He was then allegedly escorted back to his vehicle and asked about whether or not he had been sleeping in it before being administered a field sobriety test. Nathan believes he should have been arrested for public intoxication rather than a DWI.

Since the news of Nathan’s arrest broke, his ex, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, has remained quiet about it on social media. Her most recent Instagram post shows the mom-of-three enjoying a day out with her family. Jenelle, along with her husband David Eason, and their kids all enjoyed a day at a Monster Truck Rally.

Nathan Griffith has appeared on Teen Mom 2 in the past. He and Jenelle dated and share one child together, a son named Kaiser. Reportedly, Nathan has been seeking full custody of his son. Earlier this year, Jenelle and David’s children were removed from their care. The couple spent weeks in and out of court in an attempt to regain custody of their kids. Before the Fourth of July, their kids were returned to their care.

Since regaining custody of her kids, Jenelle Evans has been busy spending time with them. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle and her family recently took a family vacation to Nashville. Jenelle shared pictures from the trip and the kids appeared to be having a good time.

Earlier this year, Jenelle was let go from the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. Jenelle had shared her life on the show for nearly a decade, but MTV cut ties with her back in May. It is unclear what her future holds in regards to reality television, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle has hinted at other reality show opportunities.

For now, fans can catch up with Jenelle Evans on social media. New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesday nights on MTV.