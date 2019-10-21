‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Theo Gets A Family

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of October 21 and beyond brings Lily’s return to Genoa City to help Devon make a big decision. Plus, Adrian makes inroads, and several new faces show up in time for November sweeps.

Actress Christel Khalil brings Lily Winters back to Genoa City, The Inquisitr previously reported. Lily gets to Genoa City on October 25 after Devon (Bryton James) sends out a call for help. He needs to decide what to do about Katherine’s will, and Lily is one of the only people Devon feels can help him make this difficult decision.

“It was nice because I got to see everyone. I love working with Mishael, so it’s like the good ole days. It’s so funny to have us there again. Bryton [James, Devon] and Daniel [Goddard, Cane] were tripping out at first,” Khalil explained.

It is unclear how long Lily will be back in the storyline. Seeing Mishael Morgan’s Amanda Sinclair, who looks just like Hilary, will reportedly throw Lily for a huge loop when she finally runs into Amanda.

Last week, Lola’s (Sasha Calle) father Adrian (Jay Montalvo) returned to town, according to SheKnows Soaps. Despite Lola’s warning, Kyle (Michael Mealor) gave Adrian some money. There’s a good chance Adrian might stay around for a while and wreak havoc on Kyle and Lola’s relationship.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) get some more information for their new book about the Abbott family. Doris Tillington, portrayed by Mary Margaret Lewis, shows up to help Traci and Jack learn more about their mother, Dina (Marla Adams), on October 28. Also, on the 28, Tammy Diamond, a politician, arrives in Genoa City. Gillian White, who previously portrayed China Lee on Days of Our Lives, portrays Tammy. There’s a possibility that she will have some interactions with Nick (Joshua Morrow) since he might consider running for city council.

Then, on November 1, Simon Black arrives. General Hospital alum, Jeffrey Vincent Parise, brings the charming but dangerous man to Genoa City. He is there to finish some business that he left unfinished. For now, it’s unclear which citizens Simon will be involved with when he shows up in town.

Finally, Theo (Tyler Johnson) gets a family member. Eric Vanderway comes to town, and Jon Briddell plays the new character. Eric might be Theo’s father. However, Theo opened up to Summer (Hunter King) that his father passed away. If he was telling Summer the truth, then Eric may be related to Theo some other way.