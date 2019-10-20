’90 Day Fiancé’: Rebecca Parrott Defends Zied Hakimi Against Abuse Allegations

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rebecca Parrott is defending her boyfriend, Zied Hakimi, against rumors of abuse after the couple got into an intense argument during a recent episode of the TLC series, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Rebecca, a 47-year-old woman with three kids and as many failed marriages, met and fell in love with 26-year-old Tunisia native, Zied, after noticing his photo on Facebook. After getting to know each other, Rebecca packed her bags and traveled to Tunisia to meet the man who captured her attention. Now, the mother-of-three is hoping to marry her new man, despite the growing concern of her friends and family members.

Rebecca’s family and friends, including her boss who ran a background check on Zied, are worried about the reality star because this isn’t the first time she has been in this situation. Rebecca was previously married to a young Moroccan man, who she also met online and brought to the United States through the K-1 visa process. That marriage ended in divorce after Rebecca’s learned he had been cheating on her with other women, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Rebecca also revealed that her Moroccan ex was toxic, abusive, and controlling.

While spending time together, Zied noticed Rebecca still had photos of her ex on her phone and it sparked a jealous rage. Fans of the series immediately thought the man was being abusive in his response, but Rebecca insists he would “never be abusive.”

Viewers noticed Zied firmly grasping Rebecca by the hair, but the woman said he was “very calm” and simply tried to pull her closer to him. Rebecca blamed the show’s editing for making the interaction out to be more than it actually was.

“At no time has Zied ever been abusive or would be abusive,” she said. “On top of the fact that TLC and Sharp Entertainment would not have allowed it, but they damn sure would not have aired it.”

“So let’s all stop talking about Zied being abusive. It’s not OK. As an abuse survivor myself, I would never excuse that, especially being on this wide of a platform because that’s dangerous. So let’s stop this now.”

Fans were quick to show their support and apologize for wrongly judging the situation.

“It’s a shame that the preview portrayed it as something it wasn’t,” one person wrote. “Love you guys and screw the haters!”

Meanwhile, on the show, Rebecca has just revealed that she isn’t officially divorced from her ex-husband and Zied is having a hard time handling the news.

The rest of the couple’s story will unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on Sundays on TLC.