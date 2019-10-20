’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Angela And Michael Deliver News During Engagement Party

It’s been a season of turmoil for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days pair Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, but the couple may finally be back on solid footing. However, Michael’s mother, Aduke, could change that if she decides to prohibit her son from marrying the woman he loves, according to a report from E! News.

Angela and Michael appeared on the show’s first season in which the 54-year-old woman traveled to Nigeria to meet her 32-year-old man for the first time. The couple got engaged during Angela’s visit and discussed their plans to bring Michael to America so they could start a new life together. The couple ended up calling it quits by the end of the season and Angela returned home as a single woman. However, the couple returned to the series during its third season and announced that they were back together.

The pair are now focused on having a child together, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Michael explained that having a child quickly after marriage is expected in his culture but with Angela’s age, that might be difficult. The couple visited with Michael’s mother, who reiterated Michael’s statement, adding her own overwhelming desire to see her son’s offsprings to the conversation.

Angela and Michael decided see a medical professional, who explained that while Angela’s uterus was “beautiful,” she didn’t have enough eggs to have a child the typical way. The doctor suggested an egg donor and the couple immediately asked Angela’s daughter to help. Unfortunately, Angela’s daughter denied the request and now the couple must explain the situation to Aduke, who could possibly put an end to their relationship.

“I’m enjoying myself at the party, but I’m scared to tell mama about the fertility clinic and having a baby for Michael,” Angela explained to the cameras. “I’m like so nervous.”

When the couple sat down with Aduke, Angela expressed her love and gratitude toward the older woman and said she already felt like a part of Michael’s family. Angela then revealed to Aduke that the couple had visited a local fertility clinic. Upon hearing this, Michael’s mother immediately burst into excited laughter and began thanking God for answering her prayers for grandchildren.

This made Angela hesitant to share the actual news and she turned to Michael for support.

At this point, it is unclear how Aduke reacts to the possibility that she will not having grandchildren from Michael. However, fans of the show will find out what happens during Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on TLC.