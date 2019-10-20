’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Akinyi’s Family Accepts Benjamin’s Payment Plan For Bride Price

This season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Benjamin, a 33-year-old divorced dad from America, and his girlfriend, Akinyi, a 25-year-old woman from Kenya. The couple met online and Benjamin later traveled to Kenya to meet Akinyi and her parents to negotiate a bride price, which would allow him to marry the woman he fell in love with.

During the October 20 episode of the series, which is currently available for early streaming on TLC’s website, Benjamin made an offer to his future in-laws but the family wasn’t impressed.

After arriving in Kenya, Benjamin was informed that he’d have to stay with Akinyi’s brother so he could be kept under close watch until he earned the blessing of the family. Benjamin later met with Akinyi’s father and the elders of her church, who approved of his request to marry Akinyi as long as he agreed to provide a good enough bride price. Benjamin’s future father-in-law then arranged a meeting with the entire family, where Benjamin was expected to propose his plan to marry Akinyi along with the amount of money he could offer for her hand in marriage.

Before the negotiation, Benjamin told Akinyi that he has been struggling financially. He told her that he could afford eighty thousand shillings, the equivalent of around $800 USD. Akinyi was immediately shocked by Benjamin’s confession and told him that a good bride price typically starts at $3,000 USD. Still, Benjamin pushed on and brought his offering to Akinyi’s family.

While talking to Akinyi’s family, Benjamin nervously revealed that he doesn’t have the eighty thousand shillings he initially claimed to have but instead had only sixty thousand shillings. This didn’t sit well with the family and Akinyi’s father said he couldn’t accept the offer.

“Benjamin, this is a very good family,” Akinyi’s father said. “Akinyi is an educated lady from her childhood up to now. Life is very expensive and life is precious.”

“So that’s why I can’t accept this. Benjamin, you need to do something much better than that. Do something that would make her feel proud to be marrying you.”

The father-of-one suggested a payment plan. Benjamin said he would likely be able to pay more money toward the bride price in the coming months. This arrangement was accepted by Akinyi’s father and he gave the couple his blessing. Everyone then celebrated by cutting two large cakes and singing festive songs.

The show’s producers later asked the couple if they agreed on a specific amount for the bride price, but it seems Benjamin made a mistake by not asking for an exact amount, which means he could end up paying money to Akinyi’s family indefinitely.

It’s unclear whether the couple is still together, but rumors indicate that Benjamin has already filed for the K-1 visa to bring Akinyi to the United States, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC.