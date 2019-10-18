Watch OGC Nice Vs. Paris Saint-Germain Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, France Ligue 1 Week 10 Opener

Paris Saint-Germain look to open some space at the top of Ligue 1 when they travel to the Riviera to face 9th-place OCG Nice.

Paris Saint-Germain has won two straight France Ligue 1 championships, and six of the last seven, But, while the Red and Blues sit atop the French league again, the team has not yet clicked into full gear, according to an analysis by The Los Angeles Times. In fact, the team leader in goals, with four, was not even expected to remain with the team this season. That would be Neymar Jr., as last year’s goal-scoring leader — 20-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappé — has tallied only once in the four games he’s played.

PSG will try to expand their slim two-point lead at the top of the table when they open Round 10 of Ligue 1 by traveling to the Riviera to face OCG Nice. The match will stream live on Friday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the OCG Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain Friday Ligue 1 Round 10 opening match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Daylight Time on Friday, October 18, at the 36,100-seat Allianz Riviera stadium, also known as Stade de Nice, in Nice, France.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 2:45 p.m. EDT, or 11:45 a.m. PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live online stream at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, October 19, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 1:45 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 3:45 a.m. Eastern, on Saturday morning.

Another player looking to get untracked for PSG is striker Mauro Icardi who, as The Inquisitr covered, suffered through a season of discontent with Italian side Inter Milan in 2019/2019. But Icardi was responsible for Paris Saint-Germain’s winning, and only, goal in a 1-0 UEFA Champions League win over Galatasary last week.

The 26-year-old Argentinian followed up over the weekend by opening his Ligue 1 account, scoring against Angers. He says that his “up and running” with his new club, after Inter loaned him to PSG for the season, giving the French champions an option to buy out Icardi’s contract.

Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain says he feels he is finally hitting his stride with his new team. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch the OCG Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 Round 10 match stream live, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, here’s how to watch the Les Aiglons vs. Les Rouge et Bleu game free of charge online. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Nice vs. PSG match stream live online for free.

In France, Canal+ Sport will stream the La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live online stream. For a comprehensive list of streaming links to those outlets and dozens more around the globe set to offer a live online stream of OCG Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain, be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.