Tamra Judge Says She’d Quit ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ If It Helped Her Reconnect With Daughter

Tamra Judge told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night that she would “absolutely” leave the Real Housewives of Orange County if it helped her heal the relationship between her and her estranged daughter.

According to OK Magazine, the reality star talked with Andy about her strained relationship with Sidney Barney, and told the Bravo host that she would do anything to be in her daughter’s life again.

“If your daughter asked you to quit the show to have a relationship with her would you do it?” Andy asked.

“Yes. Yeah, absolutely,” she responded without hesitation.

Part of the tension between the two appears to be Tarma’s presence in the limelight. The mom and daughter have seen little of each other since Tamra divorced Sidney’s father, Simon Barney, in 2011. Since then, they’ve only seen each other a few times, including a recent reunion at Sidney’s high school graduation in 2017.

Tamra posted images of the graduation ceremony, which angered Sidney, now 20.

“All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” Sidney said. “Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

It’s not the first time the two have butted heads over Sidney’s hesitance to appear in the public eye. The situation has been a frequent topic of conflict between the two.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors swirled that Tamra also saw her daughter late last month after the pair reunited at Universal Studios. Tamra assured fans that the two hadn’t been together at the amusement park, but that her other daughter, Sophia, looks a bit like Sidney these days because she dyed her blond hair brown.

Tamra appeared on WWHL alongside Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken. Tamra reportedly comforted LeeAnne after she had an emotional moment after the show. In a series of images on Tamra’s Instagram story, the 52-year-old brought her friend some candy after she found LeeAnne crying in her dressing room over some un-named event.

Tamra popped into the room with a handful of Starbursts, saying that LeeAnne was sad because they hadn’t stocked the candy in her room.

“It’s rude!” LeeAnne agreed.