Meghan McCain Says Nancy Pelosi Looks Like ‘A Bad B*tch In Control’ In Response To Donald Trump Tweets

Meghan McCain applauded Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s response to Donald Trump‘s tweets and his reported unprofessional behavior towards her in a closed-door meeting of Congress. McCain called her a “bad b*tch in control” after the president tweeted an image of Pelosi standing her ground against him to reportedly further his own political agenda.

McCain, a panelist on The View and the daughter of the late United States Senator of Arizona John McCain, appreciated the way Pelosi acted in a manner befitting her title, as the sole woman seated at a meeting where democratic leaders convened at the White House on October 16 for a meeting on Syria.

McCain posted a statement on Twitter that read, “What is this thing everywhere where tough women who don’t put up with sh*t are ‘unhinged’?! Nancy looks like a bad b*tch in control of a room entirely filled with men!”

The meeting was in response to the Trump administration’s announcement of the withdrawal of troops from the region. This questionable move has since allowed Turkish troops to invade Kurdish territory.

This tense meeting left already simmering tensions between the two even more strained. The meeting follows Pelosi’s decision to allow for an impeachment inquiry to begin after a July 2019 phone call where Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

In the photo that McCain tweeted, Pelosi was seen standing up against the president in the closed-door meeting. Pelosi later revealed in a news conference what she experienced at the tense meeting.

“What we witnessed on the part of the President was a meltdown, sad to say,” said Pelosi, claiming that Donald Trump was “shaken up” by a House of Representatives vote of 354-60 opposing the Trump administration’s move to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, according to The Washington Post.

Pelosi walked out of the meeting along with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Schumer later claimed that President Trump insulted the speaker, calling her a “third-rate politician,” and labeled former defense secretary Jim Mattis the “world’s most overrated general,” reported The Washington Post.

Trump later attacked Pelosi on Twitter, calling her “Nervous Nancy” and saying that she had an “unhinged meltdown.”

Loading...

Pelosi is using the picture the president tried to use to mock her as her new Twitter background pic — the only woman pictured at the table literally standing up to the president. pic.twitter.com/1ftdlQ8WFE — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 17, 2019

Pelosi later used the president’s tweet and photo to her advantage, making the image her Twitter cover photo. This effectively turned an image that Trump attempted to use as an insult towards the first female Speaker of the House into a weapon of power against his reported treatment of her.

The Inquisitr recently reported that McCain and her fellow The View panelist Sunny Hostin verbally sparred on the show’s October 16 episode after a disagreement over what they each took away from the most recent Democratic Debates.

The View, where McCain is a panelist with Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Abby Huntsman, airs weekdays on ABC.