Rudy Giuliani Says He Will Not Comply With Congressional Subpoena For Impeachment Inquiry Documents

Rudy Giuliani said on Tuesday that he wouldn’t submit to a congressional subpoena for his communication and documents related to the impeachment inquiry against his employer, Donald Trump. According to The Hill, the president’s personal lawyer told ABC News that he would wait for House Democrats to enforce the subpoena, the deadline for which is Tuesday.

“[I]f they enforce it then we will see what happens,” he said.

Giuliani had previously said that he would “consider” cooperating with the investigation if Trump gave him the go-ahead.

“If he decides that he wants me to testify, of course I’ll testify, even though I think Adam Schiff is an illegitimate chairman,” he said last month.

Giuliani had hired attorney Jon Sale to represent him, but revealed during the same conversation with the news outlet that he was no longer retaining the former Watergate prosecutor. If Democrats enforce the subpoena against him, he said that he will consider retaining new counsel.

Sale confirmed the information and told The Hill that he had completed his work for the former New York mayor, so he was no longer representing him. Sale sent a letter to Congress on Tuesday saying as much in reply to the subpoena from the House committee.

Giuliani was required to respond to a House subpoena regarding the impeachment inquiry into the president. Representatives Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and Elijah Cummings, who are leading some of the committees spearheading the investigation, said in their subpoena that Giuliani “admitted on national television that, while serving as the president’s personal attorney, he asked the government of Ukraine to target former Vice President Joe Biden.”

“A growing public record indicates that the President, his agent Rudy Giuliani, and others appear to have pressed the Ukrainian government to pursue two politically-motivated investigations,” the subpoena continued. “The Committees have reason to believe that you have information and documents relevant to these matters.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin: "Rudy Giuliani has clearly been a leading force for the administration in defining a shadow foreign policy in Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/dOfU97yrzo — The Hill (@thehill) October 15, 2019

Giuliani has been a focus in the impeachment inquiry after allegedly running a foreign policy operation that involved Ukraine in order to benefit Trump’s campaign for president in 2020. He was reportedly involved in pressuring the country to investigate the president’s political rival, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. Two men involved in the efforts were indicted last week on campaign finance charges.

Giuliani is the subject of a federal investigation, as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the New York lawyer is being investigated for potential violations of foreign lobbying laws as part of his communication with the Ukraine government.