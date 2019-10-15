Kelly Clarkson & Gwen Stefani Get Into Heated Fight Over ‘The Voice’ Singer

Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani took their gloves off as they competed for one contestant during The Voice, battling over not only their passion for locking that performer into their team but also, their personal connection to none other than Blake Shelton and how that worked into scoring a win.

The war of words between the two women began after 16-year-old performer Gracee Shriver covered the tune “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, prompting both Kelly and Gwen to turn around to see the person whose voice captivated them.

It was not only her voice that got the attention of both Kelly and Gwen but her hometown as well. Gracee revealed she was from Owasso, Oklahoma, leading both Blake and Gwen to basically squeal with delight over an Oklahoman joining her team.

It was Kelly who appeared to have the upper hand when Gracee revealed she attended Kelly’s concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma and saw Kelsea Ballerini, who opened for The Voice judge during that performance.

But then, Gwen used her personal connection to boyfriend and fellow coach Blake, who is an Oklahoma native, in an attempt to get the singer on her team. “Gracee, this is meant to be. “He’s from Oklahoma,” she said of Blake.

“I go to Sooners, I go to Old Red, I go to Lake Texoma,” Gwen explained. “The point is that your voice is a character voice. I almost got chills because it was such a unique sound. I want to work with you so desperately.”

Blake then went to bat for his girlfriend, stating that there was a chance Gracee could be in “the family” by choosing to be on Gwen’s team.

“I’m not dating Blake,” Clarkson deadpanned, “but my husband manages him. I don’t have that kind of in, but I have the industry in. And that’s what y’all are wanting. I feel like I’m gonna go nuts if you don’t pick me, that’s it!”

Kelly’s husband Brandon Blackstock has managed Blake Shelton for many years, the two working together long before Brandon and Kelly tied the knot in October of 2013. In fact, Blake once told People Magazine, “If I fire Brandon, it’s one thing. If she fires him, it’s going to be really bad. He knows who to suck up to.”

The on-camera spat between the women was just some good-natured banter between Kelly and Gwen, in an attempt to get the young woman to commit to their team, something all The Voice coaches have been doing for the past 17 seasons of the NBC reality competition singing series.

In the end, Gracee couldn’t choose, appearing to agonize over her decision before finally picking Team Kelly.

