Luke Perry’s Kids Share Heartfelt Tributes On What Would Have Been His 53rd Birthday

Luke Perry would have turned 53-years-old on Friday, and the late actor’s kids joined a number of others in paying tribute online.

This week, the children of the late actor took to Instagram to share heartfelt tributes on what would have been their dad’s birthday on Friday. An Instagram post shared by 19-year-old Sophie Perry showed her dad giving her a hug while he wore a jacket and shorts — with Sophie noting in the caption that her dad was always a “fashion icon.”

Sophie’s older brother, Jack Perry, shared his own tribute to his dad on Instagram, a black-and-white collage made up of photos of his dad from different points in his life, all coming together to create an artistic image of his face. Both pictures prompted big reactions from the actor’s fans, with many sharing their condolences and memories of the Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale actor.

Luke Perry passed away in March after suffering a major stroke. His death brought an outpouring of condolences and prompted a number of stories about how he was one of the most generous and down-to-earth actors in Hollywood. There have been a number of memorials to him since then, including a special send-off episode of Riverdale after the death of his character, Fred Andrews.

Luke’s friend and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty took part in the episode, playing a woman whose car had broken down. Fred stopped to help her change the flat tire when he was struck by a car and killed.

As Us Weekly noted, the episode prompted a number of Luke’s Riverdale co-stars to share their own memorials to him online.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported this week, actor Mark Consuelos also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late friend. He shared a photo of the two together on a boat, sharing it on the eve of the Riverdale episode paying tribute to its star.

The picture brought back good memories for Sophie, who commented about how much her father had enjoyed his day out with Mark.

“I remember him calling me to tell me about this when it happened. He was so happy,” Sophie shared. “I also remember on Canada day, when we met your family for the first time. The entire way he told me all about how glad he was that the other Riverdale dads were genuinely good guys who really loved their families and how excited he was for our families to meet.”