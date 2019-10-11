‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Mike Sorrentino And Nicole Polizzi Say Ronnie Magro Is Ignoring Their Texts

It’s been a rough month for Ronnie Magro and ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. Over a week ago, the Jersey Shore star was arrested for kidnapping and domestic violence. Ronnie and Jen have reportedly broken up for good as they await their court date, and Ronnie has gone radio silent according to his friends. TMZ is reporting that Ronnie is dodging texts from his co-stars, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Mike appeared on Nicole’s podcast It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, where he admitted he’s being ignored by Ronnie.

Nicole confirmed that she reached out to her roommate as well, but hasn’t heard anything. Nicole also made clear that she had a major issue with Jen this past week after Ronnie’s ex was spotted out with visible bruises. The photos show Jen at Starbucks with her and Ronnie’s daughter, Ariana Sky, and two large bruises can be seen on Jen’s shoulder and thigh. Nicole felt Jen wore a tiny outfit to show off her bruises and was hoping to be photographed that day.

“My thing is with Jen in this photo. ‘Cause there’s a photo released. She’s out to lunch with Ariana. She’s wearing a tank top and shorts, and she has bruises everywhere. I feel like she went out intentionally to get a photo of her,” Nicole said. “You don’t have to be wearing a tank top, showing your bruises and the bruise on your leg. She’s wearing booty shorts to show it off. Like, ‘Girl, you can go out with your daughter and have lunch but cover those up so it’s not a thing.’ She wants it to be a thing.”

Jen and Ronnie have both stayed off social media since the October 4 incident, but Nicole believes this is Jen’s way of keeping the story alive. No other Jersey Shore cast members have commented on whether or not they have contacted Ronnie since his arrest, and it’s unknown if the gang is filming at this time.

Mike admitted on the podcast that he told Ronnie he needed to “wake the f*ck up,” before he went for a calmer approach with his friend. Ronnie’s co-stars have been urging him to get out of this relationship with Jen since 2017. Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley has been the most vocal about getting Ronnie away from Jen, while Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly Delvecchio have also urged their friend to get his act together.

Ronnie is not expected to speak out on the matter until after his court case.