Lauren Conrad Welcomes Second Baby Boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, With An Adorable Announcement You Have To See

Lauren Conrad is now a mom to two boys. The Hills and Laguna Beach alum welcomed her second child, Charlie Wolf Tell, earlier this week.

Lauren announced the happy news on Instagram via a colorful drawing of her alongside her husband William Tell, their 2-year-old son, Liam, and their two dogs. Mama Lauren is holding her new bundle of joy in the sweet drawing, while little Liam holds a sign that announces, “It’s a boy!” The star and fashion designer included her baby boy’s name in the caption to the post.

Several of Lauren’s former Laguna Beach co-stars liked the hand-painted announcement, including her high school boyfriend Stephen Colletti and longtime pal Dieter Schmitz, who was one of Lauren’s and Stephen’s best friends on Laguna Beach in the early 2000s.

“Yahoo! Congrats from the Schmitz’s and can’t wait to meet!” Dieter wrote.

The Hills: New Beginnings star Frankie Delgado also liked the post with a heart emoji.

The sweet baby announcement comes just a few weeks after Lauren shared a maternity photo that showed off her huge baby bump. In the caption of that pic, the designer and entrepreneur wrote that while she was ready to “get this baby out,” she added that she also still had so much to do before his arrival.

Lauren has been vocal about the toll her second pregnancy took on her already busy life. Earlier this year, the 33-year-old Paper Crown founder told People it was tricky to handle her pregnancy with a toddler already in the house.

“The biggest thing [with this pregnancy] is that I already have a child this time,” she said. “I’m definitely more tired. Pregnancy is much more difficult when you have a two-year-old running around.”

It was a little over a year ago that Lauren told Us Weekly that she and her husband would “probably” have more kids, but she added, “not right now.” The star also lamented the fact that her son Liam was growing up so fast.

“He’s not a baby anymore,” The Hills alum said. “It’s kind of sad.”

Lauren, who married musician William Tell in 2014, chose to keep her pregnancy — and her family life — away from the spotlight. The former reality star chose to not participate in MTV’s recent reboot of The Hills.

Lauren’s former friends Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, and Brody Jenner all signed on to The Hills: New Beginnings revival series. Heidi and Whitney even chose to show their own toddler sons on camera.