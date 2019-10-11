Josh Gordon Injury Update: Patriots Receiver Hurt Against Giant With Potentially Serious Knee Injury

Josh Gordon was hurt in Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants, hobbling to the sidelines in the second quarter in obvious pain.

Gordon was hurt while trying to tackle New York Giants defender Chase Winovich, who had scooped up a fumble from Tom Brady and was running for a touchdown. Replays showed that Gordon’s knee planted and twisted awkwardly as he tried to make the tackle.

Josh Gordon went immediately to the injury tent and was later seen on the sidelines and riding the stationary bike. It was not clear if he would return.

Gordon’s injury came as the New England Patriots were already shorthanded. As NESN’s Doug Kyed noted on Twitter, the Patriots have been hit hard by injuries and were left with little on Thursday.

“The Patriots’ top three WRs are now Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. Josh Gordon just got hurt. Phillip Dorsett should be back soon. N’Keal Harry is eligible to return after Week 8. The Patriots could sign Maurice Harris after Week 6, per his injury settlement.”

His return is uncertain. More details will be added as they are available.