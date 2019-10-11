Gwen Stefani Celebrates 24th Anniversary Of No Doubt’s Iconic Album, ‘Tragic Kingdom,’ With Throwback Photo

Twenty-four years ago today, Gwen Stefani and her band, No Doubt, released the album that would make them famous, Tragic Kingdom. The singer, who is currently holding down one of the judge’s chairs on The Voice, shared a short but sweet tribute to the band’s iconic body of work on Instagram on Thursday.

“Celebrating 24 Years of Tragic Kingdom,” she wrote in the caption that accompanied her upload of the album’s cover art. “Thank u for listening.”

Tragic Kingdom includes songs that defined the No Doubt sound at the time like “Spiderwebs,” “Like A Girl,” and “Don’t Speak,” among others. That last track will forever be closely associated with the band’s history since it was inspired by Gwen’s real breakup with the band’s bassist, Tony Kanal. The song made it to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 100 chart in December of 1996.

As The Inquisitr reported, Gwen recently performed the song whilst wearing a feathery blue corset and sounded just like she did when the song was released over 20 years ago.

In the comments of her most recent post, fans shared their Tragic Kingdom memories.

“I was 18 when this came out. I remember it well!” one fan wrote.

“Wow, I was just 10 years old and this was the first album I ever purchased. Still play it to this day. Thank you for the jams of my life,” another added.

A couple of famous faces chimed into the commentary as well, and one of them is a current co-worker of Gwen’s.

“Holy sh*t I’m old,” wrote Carson Daly, the host of The Voice.

According to Setlist, Gwen performs a bunch of songs from Tragic Kingdom at her Las Vegas residency. She recently promoted the concert series in an Instagram post in which she’s wearing an extravagant white gown that’s covered in rose petals.

“My favorite part is getting to know the audience each night. I love interacting with them throughout the show,” she said of the experience in an interview with Las Vegas Magazine. “It is different every night and I love that. The show is a bit more theatrical than anything I’ve ever done and I have more freedom to do things I couldn’t do on tour, which has been exciting.”

You can see Gwen Stefani weekly as she and her fellow judges, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, do battle on The Voice. The show airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.