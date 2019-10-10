Jenna Dewan Cradles Baby Bump In See-Through Lace Dress

The pregnant star posed for a photoshoot in a jaw-dropping gown.

Jenna Dewan is celebrating her pregnancy with a fairytale photoshoot. The actress and dancer, 38, posed for People magazine wearing a see-through lace dress with ruffled sleeves, and fans are mesmerized by how beautiful she looks.

In a series of behind-the-scenes photos posted to Instagram, the World of Dance host is seen cradling her belly as she wears a flowing lace gown. Her long legs can be seen through the lace material as she poses for several shots for the magazine, and her dark hair is long and wavy.

In one especially sweet shot, Dewan gazes lovingly at her boyfriend, actor Steve Kazee, as he holds her in his arms. There is also a more light-hearted clip of the expectant mama dancing.

Fans hit the comments section to remark on the “stunning” and “gorgeous” photos posted by the star.

“You’re a beautiful mama. I love you so so much,” one follower wrote to Dewan.

“Stunningly beautiful. Very happy for you!” another fan added.

Dewan told People her 6-year-old daughter Everly is excited to become a big sister.

“She is going around lifting up my shirt to literally anyone, and goes, ‘I’m going to be a big sister Did you know there’s a baby in my mommy’s belly? Do you want to touch it?'” Dewan shared. “She will just lift up my shirt. She kisses [my belly].”

The new photos come just two weeks after Dewan made her baby bump debut while wearing leggings, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

With a new baby on the way, Dewan’s life is about to get a lot busier. But the soon-to-be mom of two is still not slowing down on the career front. The new baby bump photos some amid the announcement that Dewan will host the upcoming TV dancing competition Flirty Dancing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new reality show is based on a British show that combines elements of Dancing with the Stars with dating shows. A rep for Fox told THR that Dewan is the perfect host for the show.

“Jenna is our dream host,” the network said. “She knows all about how powerful connection and chemistry can be on the dance floor. So there really is no one better to help guide these singles in their search for love.”

Flirty Dancing will debut this winter on Fox. As for the baby’s debut, Dewan has been mum so far on her due date.