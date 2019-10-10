‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Tries To Escape, Victor Has Daggers For Brady

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, October 10, 2019 reveal that the drama will be building up as the week begins to wind down in Salem, and fans won’t want to miss any of the action.

Soap Hub reports that viewers will get to see Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) as she tries to escape the clutches of Dr. Rolf (William Utay). The evil doctor who is on the DiMera payroll has snatched Hope up and drugged her, but that won’t stop her from trying to fight back.

Fans shouldn’t forget that Hope is a trained police officer who knows how to handle herself and stay calm in even the most tense of situations. These skills could come in handy as she fights against Rolf in hopes of escaping his clutches before he can pull off whatever devious plan that he and the DiMera family, namely Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), have concocted this time around.

Dr. Rolf seems to have his hand in nearly everything that’s going on in Salem these days, bringing Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) back to life after she was set to die and her heart to be donated to Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), and causing all kinds of issues with other characters like Jack Devearaux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). However, his plans for Hope do seem odd, even for him.

Elsewhere, viewers will watch as Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) gives his grandfather, Doug Williams (Bill Hayes) some devastating news. It appears that Julie is fading away quickly and there simply isn’t a heart for her to get before she passes away.

Doug will be heartbroken about the idea of losing the love of his life, and the family will rally around him in his time of need.

Meanwhile, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) is currently in the hospital and brain dead. His heart would be a match for Julie, but his wife Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) doesn’t want to give up on him, or give away his heart to Julie, who has been her enemy for years.

Loading...

However, on Thursday Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), will attempt to get through to Gabi and appeal to her compassionate side. Will and Sonny are the fathers of Gabi’s daughter, Arianna, and the trio have a strong bond and friendship. Although, Gabi’s not in her right mind.

All the while, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will be furious when Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) brings home Kristen and reveals that she’s moving into the mansion for the duration of her pregnancy.

Fans can see all of the stories unfold by tuning in to Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.