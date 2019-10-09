WWE News: Former Champion Quietly Moved To Alumni Section, Another Moved To ‘NXT’

One of these moves was rather expected, but the other one is just weird.

There is going to be a lot of moving around for the WWE rosters in the next week as the WWE Superstar Draft takes place. Some of the biggest names could end up on a different brand with a whole new set of challenges in their path to championship gold. This week, WWE decided to move two of their superstars around on the roster pages, with one going to NXT and another one randomly moved to the “alumni” section of their website.

Last week, on the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox — also the program’s 20th anniversary — Kevin Owens won a huge match. He was able to outlast Shane McMahon in a ladder match which would see the loser fired from WWE, but KO was able to keep his job and secure it in place.

The interesting thing is that the official website of WWE made some moves to their roster page that don’t necessarily reflect the outcome of this match. McMahon is still listed on the roster page for Friday Night SmackDown and not as a former superstar.

The even stranger thing, though, is that Owens has been quietly moved to the WWE Alumni page even though he won the match. There have been no rumors of Owens leaving the company or being fired — in storyline or otherwise — making this move a very puzzling one.

It could be a glitch or a simple mistake, but Owens’ profile has been listed in the alumni section for a few days now. As for the other move, this one was rather expected after what took place last week on NXT, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor appeared on last week’s episode of NXT and shocked the entire wrestling world. He showed up after Adam Cole successfully defended the NXT Championship against Matt Riddle and revealed he was back on the black-and-gold brand.

That move has now been made completely official as Balor’s profile on WWE’s website was moved from the SmackDown brand and over to NXT. At the end of the episode, Tommaso Ciampa returned after being out due to injury and also confronted Cole.

It may be needless to say, but Adam Cole has no shortage of enemies or contenders for his coveted title.

The moving of Finn Balor’s profile to the NXT page is nothing that is overly shocking or unexpected at all. However, Kevin Owens having his profile moved to the WWE Alumni section after defeating Shane McMahon in a “Loser Is Fired” match is very strange. It will be interesting to see where the storylines go with this whole situation as the draft approaches later this week.