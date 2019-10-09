‘The Voice’ Spoilers: The Battle Rounds Begin, Celebrity Advisers Debut & Coaches Surprising Saves

The Voice will welcome the show’s new set of celebrity advisers as well as begin the fan-favorite battle rounds as the show moves forward into the season, as more singers attempt to remain the competition.

The series’ blind auditions will come to an end as the superstar coaches finalize their teams and strategize how to best showcase the strengths of their performers.

Following are the series’ infamous battle rounds, where the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses, Normani (Team Kelly), Darius Rucker (Team Blake), Usher (Team Legend) and will.i.am (Team Gwen) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet.

Each contestant chosen from the aforementioned teams will face off in a vocal challenge, where they are judged on how they perform under pressure, how they work with another singer and most of all, which is the strongest vocalist. After the vocal face-off, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the knockout rounds.

During the battle rounds, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend each have one save and one steal available during the battles. How and when they use it is at their discretion, but surprises are sure to stun both the audience and viewers as the coaches make sure they have what they believe to be the strongest teams to win the competition.

The series will continue its battle rounds on episodes that will air October 19 and 21.

Usher, who is acting as a battle advisor, is returning to the series for the first time since Season 6 of the NBC reality competition singing series. He first appeared on The Voice in Season 4 when he filled the chair vacated by one of the show’s original judges Cee Lo Green. He then returned in Season 6 of the series, winning with his team member Josh Kaufman. Kaufman was Usher’s first win and had the distinction to be the first “stolen” artist to win (he was previously on Team Adam) and the oldest participant to win the competition.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Gwen Stefani will not be returning for Season 18 of The Voice and will be exiting the show after this season. It is as yet unknown when she will return to the series as the show likes to rotate their coaches to keep the format and perspective of the series fresh.

Stefani’s seat will be filled by Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers, who will be welcomed by his fellow judges in the Spring of 2020, shortly after he comes off tour with his family band in February of 2020.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.