‘Vikings’ Season 6: The Seer’s Prophecy Regarding Lagertha To Unfold In Upcoming Season

The Seer once prophesized that Lagertha would die at the hand of one of the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok.

It has been one of the longstanding prophecies in History Channel’s Vikings and it is likely to be resolved in the final season which premieres in December. According to the Seer (John Kavanagh), Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) will be killed by one of the sons of her late husband, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). And, since many of the prophecies from the Seer usually turn out to be true, fans of the shieldmaiden are officially concerned as they count down to the final season of Vikings.

According to Deadline, the recent trailer released for Season 6 of Vikings shows Lagertha wishing for a more peaceful life. One section of the clip shows Lagertha on the newly settled English farming land given to the Vikings in Season 5.

“I have seen enough of war and I have seen enough of death,” Lagertha says during the clip for Season 6 of Vikings.

However, thanks to upcoming conflicts, Lagertha is also shown in battle. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) has traveled all the way to Russia and has joined forces with Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) who plans to invade Scandinavia with his Rus army.

There are four remaining sons of Ragnar Lothbrok — Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), Ivar the Boneless, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), and Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). The last of these sons is the only one born to Lagertha, the others being the offspring of Ragnar’s second marriage to Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland).

At this point in Vikings, the main contender out of Ragnar’s sons to kill Lagertha is Ivar. He has had a vendetta against Lagertha since she killed his mother. And, since he is returning to Scandinavia with an army, the potential is that she will die on the battlefield against this army.

However, there are other sons of Ragnar who could kill her as well. Hvitserk is not particularly enamored to Lagertha one way or the other. So, to have him kill the shieldmaiden seems entirely plausible as well.

Ubbe, on the other hand, has sided with Lagertha against Ivar. While it seems unlikely that he will be the one to bring the Seer’s prophecy to life, it is not entirely out of the question to have Ubbe double-cross Lagertha.

However, some fans believe there could be a shock ending for Lagertha with her own son, Bjorn, being the one to kill her. Of course, viewers will have to tune into the final season of Vikings in order to discover Lagertha’s fate.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m.