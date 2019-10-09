Chelsea Houska Talks Emotional ‘Teen Mom 2’ Scene With Mom: ‘We Hugged It Out’

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Chelsea Houska broke some heartbreaking news to her mom. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea told her mom that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, had purchased some land and would be moving there with the kids. The new house was 45 minutes away from Chelsea’s mom, 30 minutes longer than the 15-minute drive the proud grandma was used to. Understandably, Chelsea’s mom was upset, but after the show, Chelsea took to Twitter to reveal that there was actually more to the conversation and that she and her mom had “hugged it out.”

“I totally understood where she was coming from. But it’s the town I grew up in! AND I’m disappointed they left out a whole entire part of our convo. We hugged it out, and I reassured her over and over it was all going to be just fine.”

Chelsea is the mother to three kids and her mother is very close with all three. In fact, on an earlier episode of the season, Chelsea’s mom traveled with the family to Minnesota as they went to take Chelsea’s oldest daughter, Aubree, to a concert. Chelsea wasn’t comfortable leaving her two youngest kids at home with her mom back in South Dakota and asked her mom to accompany them on the trip.

Chelsea Houska was originally introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship between Chelsea and Aubree’s father didn’t work out and Chelsea eventually met Cole DeBoer.

The couple started dating and they tied the knot in 2016. At the time, Chelsea was pregnant with the couple’s first child, a son they named Watson. She gave birth to Watson in January 2017 and she and Cole had a second wedding later that year. The following year, they welcomed their daughter Layne. Layne was born in August 2018. What made Layne’s birthday extra special was the fact that she shares a birthday with her mom.

Chelsea has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Fans have followed her ups and downs over the years. Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV. Fans can also tune in to catch up with the other cast members including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline.