Elizabeth Warren Scores Another Win Against Joe Biden In The Latest National Poll

For the past several weeks, Warren has taken the number one spot in a growing number of national and state polls.

As former vice president Joe Biden fights President Donald Trump on one front and fights to bolster his 2020 presidential campaign on the other, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is seemingly seizing on the opportunity to continue to solidify her co-frontrunner status.

According to The Hill, in the latest Quinnipiac University poll, which was administered between October 4 and October 7 to 646 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean to the Democratic side, Warren once again bested Biden, though the numbers are technically still within the poll’s 4.7 percent margin of error.

Warren snagged 29 percent support among those surveyed, while Biden brought in 26 percent. The results are similar to a poll in September that also gave Warren the top spot, though it was only by two percent.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who previously fought Warren for second-place in a majority of polls, came in third in the survey with 16 percent. None of the other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates managed to crack double digits this time around.

Quinnipiac University Polling analyst Tim Malloy commented on the results of the most recent poll, explaining that it’s clear that Warren is now consistently neck and neck with Biden.

“Warren maintains her strength in the Democratic primary, which has been consistently growing since the start of her campaign. This poll confirms her status as a co-frontrunner with Biden,” Malloy said.

But the polling results tell a slightly different story when broken down by demographic. For instance, while Warren leads among white voters and voters with a college degree, Biden still maintains the lead among black voters and voters without a college degree.

Sanders, who leans heavily on his base of young voters, still commands the 18-34 demographic, this time by a staggering 22 points. His strong numbers among young voters at least partially prove that his recent heart attack scare didn’t cause a negative reaction in his polling numbers.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Loading...

Even the president has recently acknowledged Warren’s new status as a potential Biden-killer, tweeting on Tuesday that he hopes former secretary of state Hillary Clinton joins the 2020 race in order to “steal” Warren’s potential party nomination, as reported by The Inquisitr.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C,'” Trump tweeted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Warren joined Biden and Sanders in a hypothetical poll by Fox News showing the top three Democratic candidates beating Trump in a head-to-head 2020 match-up, signaling potential trouble for the president’s 2020 re-election bid.