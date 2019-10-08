Ryan Seacrest & Shayna Taylor Are Back Together — And Kelly Ripa Wants Them To Elope!

Celebrities Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor got back together, and his Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa thinks that they should elope US Weekly reported.

Earlier today, during their show Seacrest and Ripa discussed Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently getting married in secret, and talk turned Seacrest and his on-again, off-again girlfriend. Ripa admitted that she wasn’t wearing her glasses when she saw a picture on the Seacrest Style Instagram, and she thought it was Ryan and Shayna. However, the picture turned out to be the former American Idol host’s radio engineer Easton Allyn and his wife, Allison.

“It was a bride and groom, and I thought it was you and Shayna, and I was like ‘Oh, my God, rampant weddings are breaking out all over the place of my dear friends, and I’m not invited to any of these,'” Ripa admitted.

Seacrest reminded his co-host that she’s always been a strong proponent of eloping because she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, eloped to Las Vegas in 1996. Ripa revealed that going that route is easy, so that’s why she’s encouraged Ryan, who is 44, to do the same type of thing with his 27-year-old girlfriend when the time to get married comes.

Recently, talk of Taylor has happened on Live, and Ryan even said he planned to bring Shayna home for Thanksgiving this November, which is about six weeks away. Of course, he did not tell Kelly that he has any intention of eloping with the chef and personal trainer.

A week ago, Ripa also posted a series of several pictures of herself with Seacrest and Taylor at the New York City Ballet Gala, and she credited Jared Siskin and Nina Westervelt as the photographers of the various images. Ripa joked that sometimes “they” let her and Ryan out of the TV in order to enjoy real life.

“Absolutely gorgeous babe…..” replied Consuelos, who did not appear to attend the evening out.

Recently Ryan lost his New Year’s Rockin’ Even host, Jenny McCarthy, People reported. She appeared on Live and let Seacrest and Ripa know that she decided to drop out due to work commitments with Masked Singer 3 and her son’s request to stay home. McCarthy joined Seacrest at the event in 2010, and this will be her first year not to co-host since then. Seacrest took over the show in 2006 after Regis Philbin hosted for one year. Before that, the show belonged to Dick Clark.