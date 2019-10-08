‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska’s Mom Reacts To Bombshell News: ‘Don’t Rush Into Anything’

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are getting ready to move, but Chelsea’s mom may not be ready to see her daughter and her grandkids move away. While Chelsea explains that they will only be 45 minutes away, her mom is still having a hard time accepting it. In a new sneak peek of Teen Mom 2 shared by Hollywood Life, Chelsea breaks the news to her mom.

After Chelsea reveals that she and Cole will be closing on the deal, Chelsea’s mom reveals her true emotions.

“I am just sick. But I don’t want to make you mad and all crazy or whatever if I say something … I don’t even like talking about it. It’s just so sad for me,” her mom says.

Chelsea tries to console her mom and lets her know that they will still be close, moving only 45 minutes away. However, Chelsea’s mom explains that, since she works until the evening, getting down to Chelsea’s will be more difficult since they won’t be only 15 minutes away like they are now.

The mom-of-three tries to explain to her own mother that she and her husband can’t make their decisions based on her mom’s feelings. However, Chelsea’s mom pleads and says “don’t rush into anything” and also says she feels Chelsea made the decision “too fast.”

Chelsea’s mom then tries to explain her feelings and admits that she is going to “cry.”

“I’m not trying to sound like I’m selfish … These kids are all I got anymore. I’m going to cry. And just to think of you that far — I can’t get down there very much. I can’t go to every game. Or in the winter, there’s no way… I don’t even now like to drive at night.”

Chelsea and Cole have been talking about moving, and in an earlier episode of the season, the couple went and looked at some land. It looks like they have decided where they are going to move and are setting things in motion.

The mom-of-three was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship with her oldest daughter’s father did not work out, and Chelsea eventually moved on with Cole DeBoer. The two married in October 2016 while Chelsea was pregnant with the couple’s first child, a son. She gave birth to their son, Watson, in January 2017. The couple went on to have another child, a daughter named Layne, in August 2018.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, and Chelsea shared a touching message to her husband on Instagram along with a sweet photo.

Fans can tune in to the all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday night on MTV.