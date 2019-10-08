Duggar Family Visits Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo In California After Trip To Grand Canyon

The Duggar family has been on the move for the past week and now they have ended up in California to visit with Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo. The couple just recently moved to Los Angeles with their 1-year-old daughter, Felicity. This is the first time that most of Jinger’s family, with possibly the exception of Jana, has been able to see what her new life is like these days.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar took many members of their large brood out west for a family trip. They have been documenting their travels on Instagram with a few snaps. Jana, who appears to have already been taking a road trip with her BFF Laura DeMaise, met up with the rest of the family in Arizona to take in the sights of the Grand Canyon. According to one Instagram post, the Duggars also visited with friends in Phoenix and then jetted off to Los Angeles to see Jinger and Jeremy.

Not everyone in the family went along on the trip. Married couples, Ben and Jessa, Joe and Kendra, Jill and Derick, and Josiah and Lauren, all stayed back home in Arkansas. However, Josh and Anna, along with their four kids, and John and Abbie Duggar, tagged along. It was revealed that John had flown them out to Arizona to meet up with the road trip crew.

The Instagram post mentioned that their last trip to the Grand Canyon was in 2006. It was aired on 19 Kids and Counting and Duggar fans were quick to remember that particular episode as everyone ended up sick. But this time around everyone appears to he healthy.

The stars of TLC decided to take full advantage of the LA lifestyle by visiting several tourists attractions, including the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In their Instagram stories, Josh and Anna’s daughter Meredith, is seen having her picture taken at the cement block where Shirley Temple left her hand prints in front of the Chinese Theatre. The family enjoyed walking around looking at all the stars as well.

Another stop they made was at an American Doll store in California. Mackynzie, Josh and Anna’s oldest child, was gifted a doll of her choice as a birthday present from her grandparents. She turned 10 on October 8.

Jinger and Jeremy just returned from attending the nuptials of their good friends, Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett, of American Idol fame. The Inquisitr had previously detailed that Jeremy had officiated the wedding, but the Counting On stars are now back home in LA and enjoying the short time that they have with their loved ones.

Duggar fans only have one more week before the premiere of the new season of Counting On, which begins on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 p.m. ET.