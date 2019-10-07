Kenya Moore Will Reportedly Be Confronted About Her Husband Marc Daly’s Alleged Affairs On ‘RHOA’ Season 12

Marc Daly allegedly cheated on his wife during their two-year marriage.

Kenya Moore will reportedly be confronted by her co-stars about her husband Marc Daly’s alleged affairs on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Following a report from Us Weekly, which accused Daly of engaging in “multiple affairs” during his two-year marriage to Moore, an October 4 report from Radar Online revealed that a number of Moore’s co-stars, including Nene Leakes, Eva Marcille, and Marlo Hampton, don’t believe Moore is being honest about her relationship.

According to the report, the ladies of the show feel that Moore isn’t telling the truth about her husband’s alleged affairs and wonder why she said nothing about Daly’s supposed cheating prior to announcing their breakup last month.

“They haven’t said anything to her while filming yet,” the source said. “They’re waiting for the right time to bring it up to her.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Moore and Daly confirmed their split on September 19, just two days after they were allegedly involved in a blowout argument at a filmed charity event Daly was hosting.

“Marc told Eva’s [Marcille] husband that he is tired of Kenya’s sh*t,” a source revealed of their encounter to Radar Online. “He called her an attention wh*re.”

Immediately after, the insider revealed, Moore confronted her husband about the comments made.

The insider went on to share that Daly simply doesn’t want to be featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As fans will recall, Moore was removed from her full-time role on the show after marrying Daly in June 2017 due to the fact that she would not share her personal life with him on the show. Then, after welcoming their first child in November of last year, Moore returned to her full-time position for Season 12.

While Moore and Leakes’ relationship wasn’t in a good place when Moore left her full-time position after The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10, the Radar Online report claimed the two women made up earlier this year as they began filming Season 12.

“Now NeNe doesn’t really believe Kenya and she plans to find out what is really going on,” the source said.

During the sneak peek trailer for Season 12, Moore opened up about her marriage struggles with husband Daly, telling someone on the show, “We’re in a very low place,” before being seen bickering with her husband in another scene.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 premiere airs Sunday, November 3 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.