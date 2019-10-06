Republicans Discussing ‘Post Trump’ Party, Expecting Impeachment Or 2020 Loss, Ex-Administration Official Says

A longtime Republican operative and former Donald Trump administration official, Sarah Isgur Flores, has news that is 'not good for Trump.'

As Democrats speed forward with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump over his attempt to strong-arm the president of Ukraine into attacking Trump’s political rival Joe Biden, top conservatives have started getting ready for a Republican Party without Trump at the top. Polls continue to show Trump trailing all five of the leading Democratic candidates often by significant margins in head-to-head matchups, as compiled by Real Clear Politics.

That, at least, was the report from one longtime Republican insider and former Trump administration official Sarah Isgur Flores, who served as chief spokesman for the United States Justice Department under former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was fired by Trump in November of 2018.

On Saturday, Isgur Flores, who now works as a political analyst for the cable news channel CNN, took to her Twitter account to offer seemingly inside information that she surmised Trump would not want to hear.

“A lot of quiet conversations among conservative thought leaders today about how to prepare for a ‘post Trump’ Republican Party,” Isgur Flores wrote, adding that the “thought leaders” appeared to be anticipating either that Trump will be impeached and leave office as a result, or that he will lose the 2020 presidential election.

“People thinking about how that shakes out and where they fit,” Isgur Flores added. “This is not good for Trump.”

Former Trump administration official Sarah Isgur Flores. Kris Connor / Getty Images

The claim by Isgur Flores appeared to be confirmed on Sunday by a Washington Post report documenting “the anxiety gripping the Republican Party” as Trump faces an impeachment inquiry whose popularity with the American public has been rising sharply, based on polls cited by The Post.

“Members have gotten out on a limb with this president many times only to have it be cut off by the president,” Brendan Buck, a top adviser to former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, told The Post.

“They know he’s erratic, and this is a completely unsteady and developing situation.”

Trump appears to have gone off the rails since the impeachment inquiry was announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on September 24, tweeting at a rapid rate that has set new personal records and hurling wild accusations of “treason” at top House Democrats, as The Inquisitr has reported.

The concern of the “conservative thought leaders” cited by Isgur Flores that Trump either will fail to finish out his first term, or in his bid to win a second one, may indeed be well-justified. As The Inquisitr reported, a former top Trump organization executive who worked closely with Trump on his signature Trump Tower construction project in the 1980s, said in a Sunday interview that she expected Trump to simply resign, in order to “save face” rather than endure the humiliation of an impeachment proceeding.