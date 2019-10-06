‘The Walking Dead’: Lauren Cohan Teases Maggie’s Unfinished Business With Negan

Lauren Cohan is returning to the tenth season of The Walking Dead as Maggie Rhee, and the actress is dishing on her character’s unfinished business with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan, according to a report from Comic Book.

As fans of the series already know, Negan is responsible for the death of Maggie’s husband, Glenn, played by Steven Yeun. After the show’s time jump, it was revealed that Maggie had left Alexandria, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As a result, Cohan only appeared in a handful of episodes during Season 9. However, the actress is officially returning to the series for Season 10 and Season 11, and it looks like her character might not be totally ready to forgive her husband’s killer just yet. When asked about how Maggie will react to seeing Negan again, the actress said only time will tell.

“Just like in life, it might be one of those things she doesn’t know until she faces it,” Cohan said, according to the AMC blog. “She definitely decided not to kill him on that day when Michonne discouraged her. She did go that way.”

“Forgiveness is liberating. I suppose we’ll get to see to what degree she has decided to liberate herself.”

During the show’s previous season, Maggie confronted Negan with the intention to kill him while he was imprisoned by then-Alexandria leader Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln. Negan begged Maggie to end his suffering, but she ultimately left him in his prison cell before telling him he was “already worse than dead.”

Now, more than six years later, Negan has been trying to prove to the rest of the survivors that he has turned from his treacherous ways and that he’s willing to be a team player. He has also formed a special relationship with Rick’s adopted daughter Judith, played by Cailey Fleming. The two are often seen sharing stories with each other and bonding over Judith’s homework. During the finale episode of Season 9, Negan ended up saving Judith’s life in a dangerous blizzard, which earned him a bit of grace from the rest of the group.

Loading...

“We saw at the end of last season that he had earned a little bit of trust,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW. “So, when we start off this year, we’ll see that he’s almost a part of the future that is kind of like what Carl had envisioned.”

Kang went on to say that things will take some strange and interesting turns for Negan since the character has always been a bit unpredictable.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.