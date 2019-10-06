Selena Gomez Spotted At Dinner With Niall Horan, Sparking New Romance Rumors

The two were first linked in 2015.

Selena Gomez is living her best life. The actress and activist has seemingly moved on from her on-again, off-again relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, and doesn’t seem to be letting his wedding to Hailey Baldwin bother her.

A friend of the “Back to You” singer recently shared that Selena was in a “good place,” and that she was focusing on her work and mental health for the moment, but she would be open to dating should the opportunity present itself, as reported by The Inquisitr.

One such opportunity might have done so already.

Although Selena herself is very private when it comes to her social media, rarely giving fans an insight into her relationships and personal life, her friends don’t share the same concern. Yesterday, the singer’s friend Courtney Lopez uploaded a new snap to Instagram that showed a group all going out to dinner. The geotag put them at Osteria Mozza, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. While Selena’s fans will always love a pic of their fave star, there was something else in the upload that caught eagle-eyed fans’ eyes.

Many of the faces that appeared in the black-and-white group photo don’t have the same level of fame as Selena, though they do seem to be close with the actress. There was one man there, however, that was on the same level as Selena — Niall Horan. The former One Direction pop star was photographed standing next to Selena, and he had his arm around her.

Courtney captioned the photo with a sweet sentiment about friends coming together and finding time to hang out with each other even with a busy schedule, and her writing seemed to indicate that it was the first time her friend group hung out with her new husband.

The post proved popular with Selena’s fans, racking up over 50,000 likes and over 1,000 comments in just one day since going live.

While many of Courtney’s followers took to the comments section to express admiration at the dedication of her friend group and to write about how they were glad she had people to lean on, many other fans focused on Niall and Selena together.

“Niall and selii omffffggggg. Ship,” one fan enthused, whose comment got 399 likes from fellow supporters of the relationship.

“Niallena stans from 2013 are shaking,” another user said, replying to the “ship” comment.

“We stan,” wrote a third follower.

Fans of Selena may remember that she and Niall were first linked in 2015, when the two were reportedly seen kissing at a nightclub, according to Cosmopolitan. However, those rumors quickly fizzled out when Selena told an interviewer that the two were just friends. Niall still hadn’t given up hope, though. In 2017, he said that he thought Selena was cute.

Even if the two were dating, it would likely be a long time before fans get any confirmation from Selena’s camp. She has reportedly wanted to take dating slowly and is likely just learning to get her feet wet in the romance department after Justin.

She did, however, support Niall with a post to her Instagram story, telling fans to download his new single, “Nice to Meet Ya.”