’90 Day Fiancé’: A Seemingly Drunk Darcey Silva Blames Sister For Relationship Drama With Tom

The twin sibling rivalry is at an all-time high between Darcey Silva and her sister, Stacey, on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, according to a report from E! News.

This is the third season for Darcey, who has appeared on the show twice before with her ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester. The couple met online and after traveling to meet Jesse in person, Darcey was determined to land a proposal but ultimately failed. After her relationship with Jesse ended, Darcey reconnected with an old flame, Tom Brooks, and the pair embarked on a romantic relationship. Darcey packed her bags again, this time traveling to London to spend time with Tom. In an attempt to make sure Tom wasn’t a Jesse in disguise, Darcey planned a trip to Albania to introduce her new man to her twin sister, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The trip to Albania got off to a rough start and steadily got worse as the sisters struggled to get along with each other in front of their boyfriends. The constant bickering between Darcey and Stacey quickly began to annoy Tom, who revealed to Darcey that he was no longer sure about their relationship after seeing the interaction between the two women. Tom also claimed that if Darcey didn’t ask him to come to Albania, he would have proposed to her. This admission came as a painful blow to the reality star and she ends up blaming her sister in a sneak peek of this week’s episode.

In the clip, the sisters can be seen sitting together in matching outfits when Stacey starts questioning Darcey about her plans.

“What are you going to do when you get back to Nottingham?” Stacey asks.

“I don’t know. Probably going to have to do some damage control,” Darcey responds.

Stacey then says she wants the best for her sister and her potential brother-in-law. The pair exchanged a few more snarky comments before Darcey opened up in a solo confessional about how she really feels about the situation.

Loading...

“I really do feel like Stacey’s to blame. If we hadn’t come to Albania, he probably would’ve proposed. I would have a ring on my finger, but I guess not.”

The clip then goes back to the sisters, where Stacey shifts the blame back to Darcey and her own issues.

“If he’s going to walk away, he’s going to walk away from you because of these issues,” Stacey says.

The rest of the story will unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on Sundays on TLC.