Donald Trump: Mitt Romney Is A ‘Pompous A** Who Has Been Fighting Me From The Beginning’

In a series of Twitter messages posted on Saturday, President Donald Trump attacked Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah.

The president defended his conversations with the Ukrainian president, arguing that there is nothing wrong with him publicly urging Ukraine and China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics,” Trump wrote, mocking Romney for losing to Barack Obama in 2012.

“If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!” Trump said.

In another Twitter message aimed at Romney, Trump alleged that the Utah Republican had “begged” for his endorsement. According to Trump, Romney also “begged” to be appointed secretary of state.

“Mitt Romney never knew how to win,” the president began, calling Romney a “pompous a**”

“He is a pompous ‘a**’ who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him).”

Trump’s statements are a response to Romney’s remarks about the president’s calls for Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens.

As The Hill reported, Romney broke with the majority of Republicans in the United States Congress on Friday, condemning Trump’s behavior as “wrong and appalling.”

Along with Romney, Republican Congressmen Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Will Hurd of Texas issued similar statements. Other prominent Republicans have either remained silent, or dismissed allegations of wrongdoing.

This is not the first time for Trump to take aim at Romney. Following the Utah Republican’s initial remarks about the Ukraine scandal, the commander-in-chief tweeted out a video compilation mocking Romney for losing to Obama in 2012.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, according to a whistleblower complaint, Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, threatening to cut military aid unless the eastern European country’s government complies with his requests.

The whistleblower’s claims were corroborated by a transcript of Trump’s phone call with Zelensky, according to top Democrats, who claim Trump targeted Biden to damage his 2020 campaign, therefore abusing the power of his office.

In response to the president’s actions, the House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry. Since the launching of the probe, Trump has gone on the offensive, going as far as publicly urging Ukraine and China to investigate Biden and his son for corruption.