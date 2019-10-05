‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, October 7: Thomas Gloats About Ridge Moving Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 7 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will find a new reason to celebrate. The designer will be thrilled when his father confirms that he and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) are going through a rough patch. For Thomas, things are finally going his way, again.

Thomas, Ridge, and Steffy Forrester (John McCook) are all at the cliff house. Ridge gathered his children in one place so that they could talk through their issues. Steffy is livid with Thomas because he knew that her adopted daughter was actually Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). She feels that her brother could have spared her a lot of grief had he come forward to tell her the truth earlier. Thomas’ defense is that he initially wanted to tell his sister, but he did not want to be the one who ripped her family apart.

Ridge is trying to force them to make peace. He wants Steffy to forgive Thomas, while he wants his son to realize how much he has Steffy. The dressmaker wants to reunite his family who is so divided and since Thomas is banned from Brooke’s house, he called the meeting at Steffy’s home.

Of course, B&B fans will also remember that Ridge moved out of Brooke’s house. He asked Steffy if he could live with her at the cliff house. Although Ridge did not initially want to tell his children about his marital woes, it appears as if he will spill the beans that he and Brooke are taking a break from each other and have separated. While Steffy may be shocked, per Highlight Hollywood, Thomas will be excited to learn that his plan had worked.

Thomas bribed Danny (Keith Carlos) to tell Brooke that Ridge and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) spent the night together. He specifically wanted to break up their marriage because Brooke had been meddling in his affairs regarding Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will gloat when he learns of “Bridge’s” troubled marriage.

In the meantime, across town, The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will confront Shauna. She will order Shauna to stay away from her family and her husband. Just because Ridge doesn’t live with her anymore, it doesn’t mean that they’re any less committed to each other.

After being slapped by Brooke, Shauna may start to wonder about Thomas’ offer. Perhaps she should go after the dressmaker. After all, she has already told her daughter that she likes married men.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.