Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sparkling Cleopatra-Like Golden Ensemble On Stage At Maluma Concert

Jennifer Lopez may have outdone herself this time.

Just when you think that Jennifer Lopez can’t top her latest outfit, she does it again. This time she stepped onto the stage at Maluma’s concert on Friday night decked out in gold from head to toe.

The “Hustlers” actress made a surprise appearance alongside her “Marry Me” co-star, Maluma, as she stepped out in an amazing golden goddess-like dress that may have had the concert goers going crazy. She also stunned her Instagram followers after she also shared the song they performed together on the social media platform. The Daily Mail also had additional photos of the singing duo. Jennifer Lopez walked out onto the stage at Madison Square Garden in a cloud of smoke and looking every bit like the sensation that she is.

Her floor-length golden dress hugged her famous curves and featured plenty of sparkle and sass throughout. One arm was exposed, while the other sleeve was all fringe. The leafy design of the outfit appeared to also show off a little skin in spots of sheer fabric throughout. It was accented with a golden belt around her middle as well.

To add to the dramatic look, Lopez had on a thick gold choker around her neck and her Cleopatra-like headdress made her appear to be the queen that her fans know her to be. Her matching gold jewelry consisted of thick danging earrings and several rings on her fingers. Her sparkling gold nail polish finished off the look.

The engaged singer’s makeup took on the drama as well. She went with the smoky eye color along with thick eyelashes and dark red lipstick. Her face appeared to have a gold and bronze color that matched her whole ensemble.

Filming for this new movie featuring Jennifer Lopez and Maluma is still in the early stages, but it looks like they have quite the chemistry already. The 50-year-old entertainer plays the role of a pop star who is set to marry her fiance, played by Maluma, at Madison Square Garden. Moments before they are about to say I do, she discovers that he is cheating with her assistant. She then finds a complete stranger in the crowd to marry instead.

While Lopez can certainly heads turn with her standout sense of style, she can also grab attention by going makeup free and dressing down as well, as The Inquisitr had previously reported. She was seen walking around with a fresh face and wearing jeans, a long-sleeve shirt, and black sneakers. There seems to be nothing that she can’t shine in.