Donald Trump Accuses Joe Biden Of ‘Pillaging’ Foreign Countries In Fiery Attack

On Friday, Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Joe Biden in a fiery speech aimed at the former vice president. According to Fox News, the president claimed he wasn’t thinking about politics but was focused on weeding out corruption when it comes to his interest in Biden.

While speaking on the White House lawn on October 4, Trump claimed that he had been told that Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden had earned $50,000 a month from Burisma Holdings, a natural gas firm in Ukraine.

“I’m hearing the number of $50,000 a month — it’s a much higher number that Biden’s son was getting per month — for him, as a totally unqualified person to be getting hundreds of thousands a month is very, very sad,” Trump said.

He claimed that his interest in Biden was not politically motivated, but only a concern about weeding out corruption.

“I don’t care about Biden’s campaign, but I do care about corruption,” Trump said. “I don’t care about politics, I don’t care about anything. I care about corruption.”

Trump added that he wasn’t investigating Biden’s campaign but any corruption associated with the Biden family.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called out Trump’s comments, questioning whether the president was being honest about his claims.

“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” said Mitt Romney, a Republican Senator representing Utah.

Hunter Biden’s work with the Ukrainian company is the center of the controversy surrounding the impeachment into Trump’s conduct in a July 25 phone call with Ukraine Presiden Volodymyr Zelensky. The president is accused of using the power of his office to pressure Zelensky to investigate Biden’s work in the country. Presumably, the move was done as an effort to discredit the former vice president’s campaign for president.

“Just because Joe Biden is running against President @realdonaldtrump doesn’t mean he’s above the law.” #TheFive pic.twitter.com/BkhC9hx1va — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 3, 2019

Trump has repeatedly denied the accusations and has sought to turn the conversation to Hunter Biden’s involvement in the country. Earlier on Friday, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump tweeted that he felt he had an obligation to end corruption even if that meant he needed to work with foreign leaders. He asserted that his actions weren’t political, but an attempt to identify corruption.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General announced that his office will re-open the investigation into Burisma and Hunter Biden.