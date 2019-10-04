Roseanne Barr Claims Hollywood ‘Destroyed’ Her Because She Likes Donald Trump

Roseanne Barr is speaking out about what she believes is Hollywood’s attempt to push her out after she expressed support for Donald Trump. According to Fox News, Barr appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where she claims that her removal from her titular show and subsequent ousting from Hollywood was politically motivated by people who didn’t appreciate her acclaim for the president.

Barr was famously fired after she posted a racist tweet about a former aide to President Barack Obama, Valarie Jarrett. ABC removed her from the show and networks said that they would no longer play reruns of the series in the wake of the scandal that followed Barr’s tweet. She was also dumped by her talent agency ICM Partners.

But Barr says that the real reason she was ousted was that she supported Trump.

“It’s all because I said that I like [Donald] Trump,” she said on the show. “A lot of cabals in Hollywood, that’s all they needed to hear: ‘She must be destroyed.'”

Barr apologized after the fallout from her comment.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” she said at the time.

But her comment was apparently the last straw for producers. Barr says that the network had warned her that she should refrain from saying anything offensive.

“That’s kind of what killed the comedy thing for me. I was told that me getting in trouble one more time, I wouldn’t have my reruns anymore. And I live on that [income], you know?” she said. “I asked for it to be defined… They said, ‘You know what it means.'”

Loading...

After being fired, Barr says that the experience was the worst thing she has ever experienced, despite the fact that she wasn’t shocked by it happening.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the decision to fire Barr was an easy one to make. At the time, he said they debated for about five minutes before deciding to remove her for her comments about Jarrett. He added that he knew either they would make the decision or the world would make it for them.

Barr recently embarked on a comedy tour with Andrew Dice Clay called the “Mr. & Mrs. America” tour. In it, she blasted the network for what she said was stealing her show, as The Inquisitr previously reported.