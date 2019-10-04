‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star’ Joe Giudice Deported To Italy, Will Fight Appeal From Overseas

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice will reportedly be released from ICE custody in the coming weeks and be deported to his native Italy, where he will continue to fight a court ruling that states he cannot remain in the United States after completing his 41-month prison sentence.

People Magazine reported that the former reality star, who has been incarcerated since March 2016 when he was sentenced on charges of mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, has been living in an ICE facility since March of this year as he awaited an appeal decision to remain in the U.S.

Judges have reportedly granted Giudice’s request to be released from ICE custody, but he will have to move to Italy to continue his plea to remain permanently in the United States. The news and entertainment magazine reported that the Bravo star’s family attorney James J. Leonard confirmed that the former reality star’s petition, where he asked to be released to Italy to await the court’s final decision in his ongoing deportation battle, has been approved.

Since being released from prison, Giudice has been held at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania. His original request to be released to the opulent Northern New Jersey home he shared with wife Teresa and their daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 was denied.

A source close to the former reality star told People Magazine, “These past few months in ICE [custody] have been harder for Joe than prison was. The conditions there are terrible,” the source said to the publication. “He’s so close to freedom, yet so far away. Not being able to see his family, and knowing that he won’t be able to be back home with them, has really broken him.”

“He’s fighting, but he’s really resigned to the fact that he’ll be deported,” the source admitted to People, noting that the reality star is “bitter, angry, and unhappy.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Joe’s wife Teresa has made a new life for herself as a single parent since her husband has been incarcerated.

She recently enlisted the help of her brother Joe Gorga to help move the couple’s oldest daughter Gia into her freshman dorm this past September as a student at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Teresa features her beautiful family of young women frequently on her Instagram page, where in the past month, she posted photos of daughters Audrianna’s 10th birthday party and a quick snap of Milania in a purple top and faded torn jeans.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, where Teresa Giudice stars alongside Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider airs on Bravo TV.