Alison Sweeney Starring In Blake Shelton’s New Hallmark Christmas Movie

Soap star Alison Sweeney will appear in the sequel to the Blake Shelton-produced Christmas movie 'Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas.'

It was time for Alison Sweeney to appear in a new Hallmark Christmas movie, and fans of the soap star can thank country music singer Blake Shelton for her upcoming role. As reported by ETOnline, Blake is producing Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, the romantic film she will be starring in which is a sequel to his previous Hallmark holiday movie.

Like Blake Shelton, Alison Sweeney is a Hallmark Christmas movie veteran since The Days of Our Lives star appeared in the 2017 film Christmas at Holly Lodge. However, her last appearance in a Hallmark project was in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End, which aired back in August.

Blake produced his first holiday movie for Hallmark last year, and he was involved in its creation in a big way; Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas was based on the singer’s 2012 song, “Time for Me to Come Home.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the sequel will also have a musical connection to the country star in that the film will feature some of Blake Shelton’s songs.

In addition to Alison Sweeney, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas will also star Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD actor Lucas Bryant as her character’s love interest.

Alison Sweeney and Lucas Bryant. Rachel Luna and Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

In the movie, Sweeney plays a widow named Katherine. She meets Bryant’s war veteran character, Jack, on a train as she’s headed home to Virginia. It turns out that the two are headed for the same destination, and the potential for romance blossoms when they both become involved a fundraiser for military families. However, Katherine isn’t sure if she’s ready to move on from her deceased husband, and Jack is caught up in a “mysterious mission” that was the reason for his journey to Katherine’s hometown. Luckily, the discovery of a “hidden connection” just might save the two from passing up the chance for a holiday romance.

Blake Shelton’s previous Hallmark holiday film starred Josh Henderson and Megan Park. In that movie, a woman fell for a famous musician while having no clue as to who he is after they both get stranded in Chicago on their way home to Oklahoma. During their time together, she helps him with one of his songs.

As reported by Country Living, the plot was inspired by the creation of Blake’s holiday song, “Time for Me to Come Home.” The country star was having trouble with the tune’s second verse so he turned to his mother Dorothy Shackleford for help. He was so grateful for her lyrical contribution that he invited her to sing the song with him on his Christmas album, and the experience inspired Dorothy to write a book about some of her favorite holiday memories. The novel shares its name with the song she helped Blake create.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas will premiere Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.