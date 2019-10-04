‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Dying Fears & A Miraculous Shocker

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 7 reveal that nerves will be fraught as decisions have to be made and lives are at stake. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) needs a kidney as soon as possible or she could lose her life, while Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) decides on a new beginning.

Monday, October 7 – Brooke Blasts Shauna

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) learns that his father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), moved out of Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house. The designer will rejoice because he will be that much closer to achieving his goal of splitting them up, per Highlight Hollywood. In the meantime, Ridge had simply chosen to be there for his children.

Brooke will blast Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) for spending the night with her husband. She will tell Shauna to stay away from her family and Ridge. The Inquisitr reports that this is in direct contrast with what Thomas wants Shauna to do. Thomas encouraged Shauna to go for Ridge and break up his father’s marriage.

Tuesday, October 8 – Katie Logan’s Dying Fears

Katie will lean on Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) for support while waiting for a kidney. She will then admit that her darkest fear is dying and not seeing Will Spencer (Finnegan George) grow up.

Shauna will present an idea to her daughter, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). She suggests that Flo get herself tested as a possible kidney donor for her aunt Katie. Shauna figures that the Logans will welcome her back into the fold if she gives Katie one of her kidneys.

Wednesday, October 9 – Flo Redeems Herself

Flo will finally redeem herself when she shocks her mother by telling her that she will donate her kidney to Katie anonymously, as reported by The Inquisitr. Flo doesn’t want the Logans or Katie to feel indebted by her act of generosity. It’s a miracle that she is able to do this for her aunt in the first place.

Katie learns that, miraculously, a matching donor has been found. She is grateful to the mysterious stranger who is willing to undergo surgery for her sake.

Thursday, October 10 – Sally & Wyatt Play House

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will look after Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). They will play house with the kids while Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) head to the hospital while Katie receives a kidney transplant.

At the hospital, the Forresters, Spencers, and Logans keep vigil while Kate undergoes her operation. Unbeknownst to them, Flo is also in the theater doing a good deed for Katie. Only Shauna is there to support her daughter.

Friday, October 11 – Katie Wants To Meet Her Anonymous Donor

Katie and Flo are undergoing surgery while their families and friends anxiously wait for news of the outcome.

After the operation, Katie says that she wants to meet the person who gave her a kidney. Since, Flo requested to remain anonymous, Bill may need to pull a few strings to find out who saved Katie’s life. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that they will be shocked to find out that Flo was her secret donor.

Tune into the action next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, which airs every weekday on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.