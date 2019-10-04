‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie’s Anonymous Kidney Donor ,Flo, Redeems Herself

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) health will quickly deteriorate. Without a transplant soon, Katie’s life may be on the line. Dr. Davis (Tisha Campbell-Martin) will confirm Dr. Armstrong’s (Vincent Irizarry) dire diagnosis. The only way Katie will make it is if she receives a kidney as soon as possible.

Katie has so much to live for. She has a son, Will Spencer (Finnegan George), and a fiancé, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), who both want her to come home. According to She Knows Soaps, her situation will take a turn for the worse. Katie’s sisters will all be tested as a possible match for her, but she will be out of luck. Unless she can find a kidney donor quickly, she could lose her battle to renal failure.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Katie will receive a kidney from an anonymous source. After learning that her aunt’s life is at stake, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will have herself tested as a possible match. In fact, it is Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) who will suggest that Flo have herself tested. She wants her daughter to reclaim her place as a Logan family member since they cast her out of the fold. When the tests show that she is a valid candidate for Katie, Flo will speak to her mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo will stun Shauna when she tells her mother that she will give her kidney anonymously. Shauna won’t understand Flo’s reasoning because, to her, the entire thought behind giving the kidney is so that the Logans might welcome her back into the family.

However, Flo will redeem herself when she insists that she doesn’t want Katie to know that she is the organ donor. She wants to give this gift from her heart without any sort of compensation or debt of gratitude.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the surgery will go well and that Katie will be thankful toward her donor. In the meantime, Shauna will nurse and watch over Flo as she recovers. When Katie does eventually discover who her kidney donor was, she will be shocked. Flo, just like her father Storm Logan, stepped in for Katie when it mattered the most. And she did it without trying to gain anything for herself, Flo will truly redeem herself in the eyes of the Logans.

As for Shauna, The Inquisitr reports that she may also soon get what she wants. Shauna has her eyes set on Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). And now that the dressmaker has moved out of his marital home, Shauna is closer than ever to achieving her goal of becoming the next Mrs. Ridge Forrester.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.