Full Preview For Tonight’s First-Ever AEW ‘Dynamite’ – Full Card, New Champ To Be Crowned, Former WWE Stars

The first-ever episode of AEW "Dynamite" is tonight, and it is a stacked event.

It is the dawning of a new era in professional wrestling as on Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling will enter the TV wars. The first-ever episode of Dynamite will take begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on TNT, and many feel as if this is going to lead to great competition for WWE. With the show set and in place, it is time to check out the full card, the names of those who will appear, and anything else that may happen.

AEW has had a few pay-per-view events, but this is the true moment that they have been waiting for, and the fans have wanted the same. Dynamite is going to be the promotion’s weekly television show and it will go head-to-head with NXT every single week from this point on.

Tonight’s show is absolutely stacked and the official website of TNT has given previews of what’s to come for a few weeks now. There have been a lot of rumors flying around regarding the episode and some fans think that CM Punk may show up, but as reported by The Inquisitr, that’s highly unlikely.

Either way, they will be going up against NXT on the USA Network, and it’s going to be fun to have competing wrestling shows for the first time in forever. AEW is going all out, though, and they want everyone to be all in for the premiere episode of Dynamite.

Tonight is the NIGHT. Show your support ???? #ImWithAEW pic.twitter.com/ertIiqU0fP — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 2, 2019

While he isn’t expected to wrestle on tonight’s show, Jon Moxley is scheduled to make an appearance. The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE has been dealing with some injuries, but him showing up on the competition’s debut episode will make some big waves anyway.

A number of other former WWE superstars will also be on hand and one of them is Cody Rhodes who is the mastermind behind it all. Here is the announced card for tonight’s event, but more could be added at any given time.

Cody (Rhodes) vs. Sammy Guevara – Expected to be the first match

Adam Page vs. PAC (Neville in WWE)

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

Nyla Rose vs. Riho – Winner will become first-ever AEW Women’s Champion

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Ortiz, & Santana

Some have said that this is simply another great wrestling show to add to the mix, but it’s hard to believe this isn’t the start of another promotional war. All Elite Wrestling has already made a big name for itself in a short amount of time, and the first episode of Dynamite on TNT will go a long way in showing how this battle will play out.