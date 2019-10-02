Dua Lipa Debuts New Look: ‘A New Era’

Dua Lipa is preparing for the release of her second studio album and debuted a new look.

The “Lost In Your Light” songstress posted three photos on Instagram of her with blond hair. The former-brunette shared three mirror selfies in what appeared to be taken in a hotel room. She wore a low-cut vest top while she accessorized herself with small hoop earrings and a gold watch. She left her chest bare and showed off her new hairstyle in different angels. Lipa has had her hair in a bob for some time now and seemed to have kept it the same length after having it dyed.

In her caption, Dua mentioned a new era had begun. She thanked her loyal fans for being so patient for waiting for her to come back with new material.

Within 23 hours, the post racked up over 2.6 million likes, proving to be a huge hit with her fans.

“Yes queen of my lifeee!!” one user wrote.

“Omg no one was prepared,” another shared.

“DL2 IS COMING,” a third mentioned passionately in capital letters.

“OMG OMG OMG welcome to the BLONDE CLUB BABY!!!!!!” a fourth follower remarked adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Wow wow wow wow I just keep saying wow Lost for words. Gorgeous,” a fifth fan commented with many flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported Lipa talking about her highly-anticipated second studio album.

“My new record is still pop and it is really fun, but it is definitely more conceptual. I had the album title and went from that. After listening to it, it kind of feels like a dancercise class [laughs],” she revealed.

“I ended up listening to Prince, Outkast, old Gwen Stefani, and No Doubt. It sounds like such a crazy clash of styles.”

In between making her album, Dua became the face of YSL’s latest beauty fragrance, Libre.

She also launched her own clothing line with Pepe Jeans and modeled her own range.

On Spotify, the “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker has managed to maintain a loyal following despite not releasing an album since 2017. She currently has more than 26.8 million monthly listeners that play her music around the world on Spotify alone. Her most popular song at the moment on the app is “One Kiss,” her collaboration with Scottish producer Calvin Harris.

It was announced by the BBC that her debut self-titled album became the most-streamed female record in the world.

