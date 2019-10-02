Andrew Yang, Joe Biden & Other 2020 Rivals Share Well Wishes For Bernie Sanders Following Health Scare

Almost all of Sanders' 2020 rivals shared positive thoughts when news broke that he put his campaign on hold following a trip to the hospital.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is getting support from unlikely sources following news reports that the presidential candidate has put his campaign on hold after a recent hospitalization – his 2020 rivals.

Sanders, who is typically viewed in multiple polls as a top-three candidate alongside former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, announced Wednesday in a statement that he experienced chest pains during a campaign event on Tuesday night, per a previous report from The Inquisitr. The pains were bad enough that the Vermont senator went to a hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a blockage in one of his arteries. The statement said that doctors were able to insert two stents, and that Sanders was “conversing and in good spirits.”

Fans of the self-described Democratic Socialist might worry about what his hospitalization means for his 2020 presidential chances, as his campaign announced it was canceling appearances and events until “further notice” as Sanders took the next few days to rest.

Sanders, who is known for his more progressive policies, which include eliminating private insurance in favor of a Medicare-for-All approach, received support on social media.

“Bruce, Team Warren, and I are sending all our best wishes for a speedy recovery to @Bernie Sanders,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted Wednesday morning. “I hope to see my friend back on the campaign trail very soon.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who in many national polls is still seen as the party’s front-runner, also shared well-wishes to Sanders following the news of his recent heart procedure.

“@DrBiden and I are sending our best wishes to @BernieSanders, Jane, and the whole Sanders family,” Biden said. “Anyone who knows Bernie understand what a force he is. We are confident that he will have a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on the trail soon.”

Other candidates, including South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Obama administration Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, took to their Twitter accounts to share positive words for Sanders.

All of us here at @PeteForAmerica are sending our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Senator @BernieSanders. We're thinking of him and his family today, and I look forward to seeing him back on the campaign trail very soon. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 2, 2019

We want to send our best wishes for a quick recovery to @BernieSanders today. Our whole team has you in their thoughts. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 2, 2019

American businessman Andrew Yang also tweeted positive energy toward Sanders.

Oh no. Stay strong Bernie. ???????????? https://t.co/wc7dzM8Yfv — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 2, 2019

If all goes well with his recovery, Sanders will see some of his 2020 competition on stage at an October 15 debate in Westerville, Ohio. Twelve candidates have met the Democratic National Committee’s requirements for qualification, including Sanders, Warren, Biden, Buttigieg, Castro, Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, California Sen. Kamala Harris, American philanthropist Tom Steyer, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke have all qualified for the October face off, per FiveThirtyEight.

Booker, Harris, Steyer, Klobuchar, and O’Rourke have all also shared well wishes to the 2020 candidate.