Snooki Wears Witch Hat, Shares Her October Mood On Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi maybe best known for sharing her life on Jersey Shore, but the mom-of-three often keeps her fans updated on social media. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to show off her October “mood” while wearing a witch hat.

In the photo, Snooki is wearing a black shirt with a skull on it as well as camo pants. She wears her hair down along with the black witch hat. She completes the look with red lipstick. Behind Snooki hangs a gorgeous chandaliere and gold ornate mirror. Snooki wrote that the photo captured her mood for the first of October which just happened to be on Tuesday.

Some of the Jersey Shore star’s co-star’s chimed in on her photo and left comments.

Deena Cortese wrote “Yesssssss,” along with a spiderweb emoji while JWoww wrote, “Same.”

The mom-of-three also took to her Instagram stories to share some more Halloween-themed things. She shared a video of a pumpkin with some mist coming out of the top. She included a witch emoji on the pumpkin.

Snooki keeps her fans updated with posts on Instagram and fans love keeping up with the Jersey Shore star. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Snooki recently shared a video of her “dream come true” to the social networking site. In the video, Snooki did a cheerleading stunt alongside her 5-year-old daughter Giovanna. Mother and daughter were both put into a pyramid beside one another.

The mom-of-three was introduced to audiences on the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore. The show premiered in 2009 on MTV and ran until 2012. Recently, MTV brought back the Jersey Shore franchise along with the original cast for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The reboot follows Snooki, JWoww, Deena Cortese, Pauly D, Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick. Currently, the show airs Thursday nights on MTV.

Snooki is the mom of three young kids. Her oldest son, Lorenzo, is 7-years-old. Her daughter, Giovanna, recently celebrated turning 5-years-old. Earlier this year, Snooki gave birth to her third child, a son. She named her third child Angelo.

The mom-of-three recently underwent a “hair makeover” and she showed off the look on her Instagram. She revealed that the hair transformation took over 10 hours, but she was pleased with the end result. The reality show star has light caramel colors throughout her dark brown hair.

Fans can tune in to the all-new episode of Jersey Shore Thursday night on MTV. If you can’t get enough of Snooki, be sure to follow her on social media.