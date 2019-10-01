Ciara Shows Off Toned Arms On ‘Beauty Marks’ Tour

Ciara is currently traveling North America with her “Beauty Marks” tour and, to promote her concerts, the “Body Party” hitmaker has been sharing photos to Instagram of herself on stage, as well as some behind-the-scenes shots.

This morning was no exception, with the singer sharing a new snap of her performing.

In the pic, she is wearing her long, dark hair down and had on a black cap that said “strong” in white across the front. She is sporting an orange and black garment that covered most of her body but kept her toned arms on display.

She had on a head mic, freeing her to sing and dance at the same time, and it appears the “Greatest Love” songstress was doing just that as she seemed to be sweating in the photo. She stared straight at the camera lens with a fierce expression, looking amazing as always.

The post proved popular with her fans. Within just one hour of going live, it racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 350 comments.

“I can’t wait to see you this Friday, Queen!!!” one user wrote.

“Soo pretty, looking like Aaliyah,” wrote a second fan, comparing Ciara to the late singer.

“You are simply so gorgeous,” a third follower remarked.

“IT’S OUR DAY CIARA, CANT WAIT,” a passionate fourth fan commented in all caps.

Ciara has been documenting her time on the road, including a video she previously shared of her shaking her booty backstage to a Chaka Demus & Pliers song, as reported by The Inquisitr. In the clip, she looked ready to hit the stage in a leather and sheer bodysuit with high-cut bottoms that showed off her long legs.

The tour is in support of her latest album, Beauty Marks. Her seventh studio album consists of 11 tracks, including collaborations with Macklemore, Kelly Rowland, and Tekno. In a previous Instagram post, Ciara celebrated independently releasing the album and the accolades it’s received.

So far, the singer has had four albums reach the top three in the U.S. — Goodies, Ciara: The Evolution, Fantasy Ride, and Ciara. Her debut, Goodies, turned 15 last week. Ciara took to Instagram to express how humble she is for all the support her fans have given her.

“This Saturday marks the 15 yr anniversary of my debut album ‘Goodies.’ Having sold 5 million copies worldwide, my dream came true in every way with my debut. I am so thankful for my musical journey and growth as an artist but also so humbled by your continued support!” she wrote.

Ciara is a mom of two and loves to share content about them on social media. Her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, 5, was born in 2014. He is her only child with her rapper ex, Future. Ciara has since gotten married to NFL star Russell Wilson, and the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 2, in 2017.

To keep up to date with Ciara, fans can follow her Instagram account.