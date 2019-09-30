Dee Snider Blasts NFL For JLo, Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Guess We Don’t Shake Our A** Enough!’

The Twisted Sister frontman is not a fan of the music lineup for Super Bowl LIV.

Dee Snider thinks the NFL’s logic is twisted. The Twisted Sister frontman took to social media to react to the news that pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida in February.

In a multi-part Twitter rant, Snider, 64, called out the league for ignoring “heavy music” at the annual halftime show despite rocking NFL stadiums with hard rock music every week, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

The”We’re Not Gonna Take It” singer noted that perhaps hard rock acts don’t shake their booties on stage enough to score a coveted halftime gig.

“WTF!? [Shakira] and [JLo] for this year’s NFL halftime show!? Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored. I guess we don’t shake our a** enough!!”

Snider went on to say that he means no disrespect to JLo and Shakira, explaining that he’s simply frustrated that the go-to game music gets no respect at the Super Bowl. Snider also clarified that he in no way thinks his band is popular enough to play the high-profile halftime show, but that hard rock bands like Metallica are.

This isn’t the first time Snider has spoken out on the NFL’s diss of heavy metal acts. Yahoo notes that during Maroon 5’s performance at the Super Bowl earlier this year, Snider tweeted out a list of the top songs played during NFL football games, including Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” Guns ‘N Roses “Welcome to Jungle,” and even his own band’s 1984 hit, ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

Despite the heavy rotation of the heavy metal songs during regular NFL games, Snider pointed out that “NONE of those bands have EVER played the halftime show!”

While Dee Snider isn’t happy about the NFL’s music choice, a former halftime show headliner is. Ten years after he put on an epic Super Bowl halftime show of his own, rock legend Bruce Springsteen told TMZ he thinks it’s “great” that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will shake things up on February 2. The Boss didn’t at all think that rock acts are overlooked and seemed to welcome any act that’s asked to play the Super Bowl show.

TMZ notes that over the years, the Pepsi-produced Super Bowl halftime shows have featured a mix of rock and pop. But the past five shows have featured the pop-heavy Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and Katy Perry.