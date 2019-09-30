Gwen Stefani Rocks Tiny Black Bra In No Doubt’s Throwback Instagram Photo

Gwen Stefani made an appearance on her old band's Instagram page.

Gwen Stefani and the three male members of No Doubt used to be together, everyday together, always. However, it’s been a long time since Gwen has performed with drummer Adrian Young, bassist Tony Kanal, and guitarist Tom Dumont, so fans of the ska punk group have spent years wondering if this could be the end.

Luckily, those who are having a hard time letting go and don’t want to know if they’ve already lost No Doubt forever can always visit the band’s Instagram page to enjoy some inviting memories. In one of the account’s latest throwback snapshots, Gwen Stefani is pictured rocking out with the three guys that she rose to fame with. The photo was taken in 2002 during No Doubt’s “Rock Steady Tour,” and Gwen is wearing one of the ab-baring costumes that she embraced during that era.

The blond bombshell is rocking a black bandeau bra with a string halter tie. Her bottoms are a pair of baggy plaid pants, and she has the bottoms stuffed into her black sneaker boots with white laces. She’s wearing a large silver belt buckle and suspenders that are hanging down at her sides. Her long hair is pulled up into a high ponytail, and she is turned away from the audience.

Gwen seems to be looking at Adrian Young, and the drummer is rocking a look that’s even wilder than hers. He’s wearing nothing but a pair of white-and-blue polka dot boxers, and he has his hair shaved in a checkered pattern around his pointy Mohawk.

The post had nostalgic No Doubt fans begging the band to reunite for an album or tour.

“Hey, why not do a Rocksteady 2020 tour,” suggested one fan.

“Please get back together miss u guys so much,” another remarked.

“You guys so need at LEAST another tour together. Maybe it would spark an album. Who knows!” wrote another supporter.

As reported by Popcrush, the last No Doubt album was released in 2012. In 2017, Tony Kanal said that the band would likely get back together again someday in some way, but there’s been no recent talk of a reunion. Gwen Stefani’s been busy with her Las Vegas residency and her coaching gig on The Voice, and the rest of the group has moved on by pursuing their own musical projects.

According to Tony Kanal’s Instagram page, one of his most recent gigs was performing with Tommy Stinson, Moby, and Fred Armisen at the Musack Rock and Roll Carnival in Los Angeles.

No Doubt fans used to love watching Gwen Stefani sing “Don’t Speak” to Tony Kanal during the band’s concerts, knowing that the breakup song was about Tony breaking Gwen’s heart. However, as reported by Taste of Country, Gwen is now performing the song with a different group: her fellow Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Blake sort of called Tony a “moron” for dumping Gwen, so this might make any future No Doubt reunion talks a bit awkward. However, Gwen’s 50th birthday is quickly approaching, so fans can keep their fingers crossed that her old bandmates might do something special for her when she reaches that big milestone on October 3.