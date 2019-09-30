WWE Rumors: Top Superstar’s Move From ‘Raw’ To ‘SmackDown’ Being Teased By WWE

A draft is coming up, but will 'The Fiend' be one of the major moves?

The era of SmackDown Live on the USA Network has come to an end and this week, it will be Friday Night SmackDown debuting on FOX. In just two weeks, things will get even bigger with the next WWE Superstar Draft taking place and lots of moves being made. Before that time even comes, major changes are expected to be made and there are now teases that a major superstar could jump from the red to blue brand.

As reported by The Inquisitr, WWE announced their next Superstar Draft will take place on October 11 and 14, 2019. This time around, it will begin on SmackDown and conclude on Monday Night Raw which is the opposite way of how things have happened in the past.

FOX has been trying to convince WWE to make some big moves and changes as they want their show to not be seen as the “B show” any longer. That appears to be the overall feeling in the promotion now, but more is still going to need to be done.

Wrestling Inc. reported that FOX representatives were really pushing to have certain superstars on their roster. They have mentioned such names as Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar, but they are also looking to have Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt on Friday nights as well.

Ringside News noticed a recent commercial for Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, and there was an interesting ending to it. Once the advertisement was over, there was a quick glimpse of “The Fiend” to finish things off.

While this could be nothing more than a simple advertisement for Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, fans think something different. Wyatt is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and it doesn’t make a lot of sense for him to be featured in an ad for the blue brand.

There is very little doubt that Wyatt has always brought a lot of attention when he is featured in any storyline, but it has become even greater. Ever since he returned and turned into “The Fiend,” he’s become a big-time commodity in WWE and one of the special highlights on the roster.

FOX and WWE made a deal that brought SmackDown to Friday nights and had a lot of money exchanged between the two sides. With this huge move to a major broadcast network, the executives are going to have a lot of ideas and many of them may end up going through. If someone truly wants Bray Wyatt to move to the blue brand, there is a strong possibility that it may happen and the draft is how that could work out.