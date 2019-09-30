Hillary Clinton Says Donald Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her Because He’s An ‘Illegitimate President’

During an interview with Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that she believes Donald Trump is “obsessed” with her because he’s an “illegitimate president,” per Mediaite.

“I believe that he knows he’s an illegitimate president,” she said. “He knows there were a bunch of different reasons for why the election turned out the way it did and I take responsibility for those parts of it I should.”

Clinton continued to suggest that Trump knows he is under-qualified for the presidency and didn’t deserve to win the election in place of her.

“I don’t know we’ll ever know everything that happened but clearly we know a lot and are learning more every day and history will probably sort it all out, so of course he’s obsessed with me. I believe it’s a guilty conscience in so much as he has a conscience.”

Clinton recently again made headlines when she commented on criticism of Joe Biden and his tendency to get uncomfortably touchy with women. According to Clinton, the attacks on Biden’s interactions with women are part of an attempt to tear down the former vice president. She also believes that Biden has a good chance of defeating Trump.

The former secretary of state suggested that all of the accusations against Biden pale in comparison to the dangers that Trump poses in his current position at the helm of the United States. She believes that Biden is ultimately a “thoroughly decent human being” that has made a positive impact on the country through his political career.

Hillary Clinton: President Trump Is ‘Obsessed With Me’ Because He’s ‘An Illegitimate President’pic.twitter.com/n5ZDGB8Oa2 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 29, 2019

Loading...

Impeachment proceedings have begun as Democrats seek to determine whether Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warrants his removal from office. During the call, Trump pressured Zelensky to dig up dirt on Biden and his son, Hunter. He also asked Zelensky to locate a missing DNC server, suggesting that Ukraine interfered with the U.S. 2016 presidential election — not Russia.

Per MSNBC, the conspiracy theory suggesting Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election has not been verified. Regardless, Trump told reporters during a Q&A with Zelensky that he believed there might be hidden Clinton emails in Ukraine that provide evidence of election interference.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani,, has also been pushing the controversial theory, which prompted Joe Biden’s campaign to contact major TV networks and ask them to stop booking him. According to a letter from the campaign, Giuliani has no problem lying to push a narrative that benefits him and Trump’s camp. Former Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert also expressed dismay at Trump and Giuliani’s attempts to push the unfounded conspiracy.