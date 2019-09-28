Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares Photo Flaunting His 36-Pound Weight Loss

While Jersey Shore star Vinny “The Keto Guido” Guadagnino recently released a cookbook packed with keto recipes that are responsible for his sculpted physique, it seems that Vinny isn’t the only star who has been hitting the gym. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who recently spent time in prison, seemed to make the most of his time behind bars by hitting the weights and getting back his insane body.

Over the past few seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike’s eating habits became a bit of a running gag. After Mike got sober, he discovered a new love for food of all kinds, from pizza to funfetti cake. It seems those days of overindulgence may be behind him, though, based on his new body.

Mike recently shared a snap with his 2 million Instagram followers that had them all staring at his impressive arms. The reality television star rocked a pair of sweatpants, white sneakers, and a black tank top to the gym. In the first snap in the double Instagram update, he posed with two 30 pound weights in his hands. His arms were looking super-muscular, and Mike had a pair of headphones over his ears.

In the second snap, he was no longer holding the weights, and instead was just standing and smiling right at the camera. He looked like an entirely different man and had his sculpted physique back instead of the softer physique he has been rocking in recent years.

Mike revealed in the caption of the post that he has lost a whopping 36 pounds. His followers absolutely loved the motivational post that highlighted Mike’s new body, and the post received over 147,000 likes within just 10 hours, including a like from his wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

His followers filled the comments section with compliments, including his fellow Jersey Shore cast members.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented, “TEACH ME YOUR WAYS MASTER.”

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley simply said, “goals.”

Another follower commented, “you look amazing! So happy for you & Laurens!”

“We want to see you shirtless,” another fan said.

“No more fun fetti? Looking amazing brother,” said a third Instagram user.

“Keeping fit daddy sitch,” yet another fan quipped.

A fifth follower added, “so awesome to see you back and better than ever.”

Mike has been keeping his fans updated on his new life after being released from prison. Just yesterday, he shared a snap of his first date night with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, since being released. In the snap, both Mike and Lauren were dressed casually, and Mike was holding a huge steak in his hands. The duo smiled at the camera as they stood behind a table covered with other tasty bites.