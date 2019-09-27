Gwen Stefani Brags About Blake Shelton Romance: ‘It’s All The Story Book Of Love’

Gwen's 'bragging' about her relationship with the country star as their fourth anniversary nears.

Gwen Stefani is admittedly “bragging” about her relationship with Blake Shelton as the couple head towards their fourth anniversary next month. The stunning singer and returning The Voice coach seriously gushed over her boyfriend in a new interview, where she revealed that she and the country star have a “pretty magical” relationship that she can’t help but boast about whenever she gets the chance.

Stefani made the sweet confession while chatting with Hoda Kotb this week on her SiriusXM Today Show Radio 108 show on September 25, calling the relationship “pure” and like a storybook.

“This is the most what I thought love was supposed to be. And it’s the most pure in the sense that it’s all the storybook of love,” Stefani gushed, per PopCulture.com.

“The giving and the receiving, it all feels very even. It’s pretty magical and I feel really blessed,” she added.

And for all those who feel as though the “Used To Love You” singer is bragging about her and Blake’s love, she admitted that she definitely is and she knows it.

“I feel like I’m bragging when I talk about it, and I am, because I’m so lucky, and it was so unexpected,” Gwen shared with Hoda.

The sweet interview was posted to Twitter by SiriusXM, with many fans gushing over the couple’s romance after Gwen got very candid about her love for the country superstar.

Many responded to the clip by sharing their own loving messages for the couple.

So happy she finally had that love ???? — Bea ???? (@RocketShip726) September 25, 2019

why why why is she like???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? that….. thank god they found forever in each other — Sherylalgoria Hoffst (@sherylalgoria) September 25, 2019

Gwen and Blake, Their names are engraved for each other! God gave them a family to raise between them!???? — Aura ???? (@gibth) September 25, 2019

watching this LOVE Story have me sobbing like a new born baby, i never ever Forget this moment ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????wow — Sherylalgoria Hoffst (@sherylalgoria) September 26, 2019

But this certainly isn’t the only time Stefani has bragged about her relationship with Shelton with Kotb.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the singer confessed during a recent appearance on NBC’s Today that she actually had no idea who Blake was before she joined The Voice as a coach but actually went back and watched old interviews Hoda had done with him once they started dating.

“Life is full of surprises. I just never thought in my wildest dreams that a ska girl from Anaheim and a cowboy [would get together],” Gwen said.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

But while the couple may not be engaged yet as their fourth anniversary approaches, there has been some pushing from their famous friends to head down the aisle.

As People reported, their fellow The Voice coach John Legend recently teased the twosome about getting married during his Trailer Talk online show as the gang joked around alongside fellow coach Kelly Clarkson.

The musician said on the show that he knows there’s been a lot of rumors swirling around that the twosome could potentially be getting married. Legend then teasingly asked, “Have you popped the question Blake?”

Shelton then hilariously leaned back as if he was going to as Gwen to marry him right there, before the group started laughing.